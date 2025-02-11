I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 is set to release on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 1:30 AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the Dracula’s defeat in the last installment, it’s expected that the vampires now free from its control will peacefully join Liam’s budding nation.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 at least has confirmed release information.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 release date and time

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 may see Scarlet's father finally make contact with Liam directly (Image via Studio Deen)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 is set for a premiere in Japan at 1:30 AM JST on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Monday, February 17. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Tuesday, February 18 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:30AM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30AM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30PM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Central European Time 5:30PM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10PM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30AM, Monday, February 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 3:00AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 should also focus heavily on Asuna and Jodi given their recent extended absence (Image via Studio Deen)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 7 recap

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 7 began with Liam finally reuniting with Asuna and Jodi. They gifted him a grimoire which had the Dust Box spell, “spoiling” anything that sat in it at a rate of one hour in the box being equivalent to one year in reality. This also allowed him to ferment wine. He then explained what he had been up to, asking the pair if they wanted to join him or stay. They decided to join him, with a massive feast being held that night in their honor.

Later on, they were all picking fruit in the woods to make liquor with when they were attacked by a vampire. This led to the discovery of a horde of vampires and other monsters being led by a Dracula, a rare mutant vampire who empowers others beyond their typical strength. Liam eventually came up with a plan, sending his closest allies out with the new battle armors he made for them to stop the horde of foot soldiers in their tracks.

Liam observed from afar, clearly waiting for the Dracule to show himself. Once he did, Liam teleported both himself and the Dracule away from his underlings. Liam struggled at first due to the Dracula’s immortality. However, he eventually achieved victory by trapping the Dracula within the dust box, forcing it to enter suspended animation. The episode ended with Radon once again being impressed by how unique and different of a human Liam seemed to be.

What to expect from I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin Episode 8 should open up with a focus on the remaining vampires and how Liam integrates them into his nation’s populace. This will likely see him make Familiar contracts with and name each and every one of them, also transforming them into a new race.

Episode 8 should also begin introducing one of the other nations bordering Liam’s lands, setting up a focus on the current politics of Liam’s nation to close out the season. This focus will likely begin with the introduction of an antagonist with significant clout in whichever kingdom Liam is next approached by.

