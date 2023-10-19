8 anime characters who have animal companions

Anime characters having animal companions are fairly common these days. These animal buddies either serve as a mascot or function as an integral support system for a character. In fact, the animal companions often aid their masters in crunch situations.

There are several series where fans have seen anime characters having delightful moments with their beloved animal companions. Apart from their lovely or majestic outward appearance, they contribute more to the storyline. Overall, these companions make the narrative interesting. This thread contains a list of the top characters who have animal buddies.

Kiba in Naruto, Melodias in Seven Deadly Sins, and six other anime characters who have animal companions

1) Kiba & Akamaru from Naruto

Kiba and Akamaru in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kiba Inuzaka's fascinating bond with his canine companion Akamaru has captivated Naruto fans. Known as a supporting character in Naruto, Kiba belongs to the Inuzaka Clan. He and his canine friend, Akamaru, are members of Team Kurenai. Moreover, as an ideal animal companion, Akamaru follows every order of his master.

Fans would also like to know that Kiba maintains perfect synchronicity with Akamaru, and most of his moves in Naruto revolve around combos involving him and his canine friend. Overall, Kiba's relationship with Akamaru deserves all the appreciation. His companion isn't just cute but endows him with vital strength.

2) Meliodas & Hawk from Seven Deadly Sins

Hawk and Meliodas in Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas, regarded as one of the most popular anime characters, has a perfect bond with his animal companion, Hawk. The little piggy friend of Meliodas loves to follow him around and provide comic relief to the series. In fact, Hawk was the first companion of Meliodas to be introduced to the audience.

According to Seven Deadly Sins, Hawk met Meliodas in an unconscious state in an unknown forest. Since then, Meliodas and Hawk have been good friends.

While Hawk doesn't contribute much to the narrative, he acts as a mascot of the Seven Deadly Sins and often serves as a comic relief character. Even though their relationship has ups and downs, it's undeniable that they care about each other a lot.

3) Ash Ketchum/Satoshi & Pikachu from Pokemon

Ash and Pikachu, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

The legendary duo of Ash Ketchum/Satoshi and Pikachu has enthralled the anime community for years. Ash, one of the brilliantly written anime characters, has several animal companions. However, his relationship with Pikachu is rather unique, given that the latter was his first ever Pokemon.

Ash always relies on Pikachu during crunch moments. Apart from being an integral character, Pikachu also serves as the mascot of the Pokemon series. Moreover, Ash's character development has much to do with his relationship with Pikachu.

4) Usagi & Luna from Sailor Moon

Usagi and Luna (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi has earned popularity in the anime community as one of the most fascinating anime characters. Notably, she has a faithful feline buddy in Luna who helps her and her companions from time to time on several occasions. Over the course of the anime, Luna and Usagi develop a deep bond.

It's amazing how their relationship takes a fabulous turn after an initial rough phase. Nonetheless, Usagi's relationship with Luna becomes pivotal in the series, as the latter's advice helps the magical girls deal with their adversaries. While she cannot be called a mascot, Luna, just like Usagi, is one of the fan-favorite anime characters.

5) Nathan Adams/Amano Keita & Jibanyan from Yo-Kai Watch

Nathan and Jibanyan from Yokai Watch (Image via OLM)

The main protagonist of the Yo-Kai Watch, Nathan Adams, formed a beautiful pact with the Yokai Jibanyan and many other Yokais. Since the beginning of the series, Jibanyan has remained loyal to Nathan, saving him multiple times.

Apart from being a mascot for Yo-Kai Watch, Jibanyan has demonstrated his strength in the anime. What's more, Nathan's go-to choice has always been Jibanyan. As such, they have a powerful bond in the series. Undoubtedly, both Nathan and Jibanyan are fan-favorite anime characters.

6) Mukoda & Fel from Campire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill

Mukoda and Fel (Image via MAPPA)

Several anime characters from the Isekai genre have animal companions who help or guide them in unique ways. Mukoda from Campire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill isn't an exception in this regard. After he is summoned to an Isekai world as a hero, Mukoda discovers his unique skillset, which provides him with an edge.

Throughout his journey, he befriends Fel, a mythical Fenrir, and makes him his familiar. The mythical beast became a huge admirer of Mukoda's dishes, and he swears to protect him as long as Mukoda could provide him with tasty meals. Undoubtedly, both Fel and Mukoda are unique anime characters with mutual understanding.

7) Emilia & Puck from Re: Zero

Emilia and Puck, as seen in the anime (Image White Fox)

Emilia and Puck's relationship has a unique complexity that deserves appreciation. Regarded as one of the fan-favorite female anime characters of all time, Emilia is the main heroine of Re: Zero anime. Her powerful chemistry with Puck is one of the highlights of the series.

In fact, Puck acts more than just as an animal companion. Throughout the series, Emilia's little feline companion treats her more like a daughter, going above and beyond to protect her. Undoubtedly, Puck plays a pivotal role in Emilia's life.

8) Ren Amamiya & Morgana from Persona 5: The Animation

Persona 5: Animation (Image via CloverWorks)

In Persona 5: The Animation, Ren Amamiya (the Joker) meets Morgana for the first time inside Kamoshida's castle. Since then, the black cat has remained a faithful and integral member of the Phantom Thieves. Both Ren and Morgana are almost inseparable, with the former carrying him almost everywhere he goes.

As a perfect companion, Morgana has also helped out Ren on numerous occasions. The protagonist has always counted on Morgana in the series. What's more, Ren's black feline friend serves as the mascot of the Persona 5 series.

