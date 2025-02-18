I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Liam’s discovery of Radon’s trials for ancient forbidden spells, the upcoming episode is expected to see him prioritize learning yet another as soon as possible.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 at least has confirmed release information.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 release date and time

Liam will likely be as energetic as ever in Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 is set for a premiere in Japan at 1:30 AM JST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Monday, February 24. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Tuesday, February 25 locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Central European Time 5:30PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10PM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 3:00AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9

Liam's enemies will likely reveal themselves to him and his nation in Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 8 recap

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 8 began with Liam returning to the horde of vampires, who were free from the Dracula’s control. Liam then cast All Clear on them, successfully ridding them of the Dracula’s lingering effects. He then invited the vampires to join his nation, offering to cure them of their inability to walk under the sun. He then contracted and named them his Familiars, using his improved Contract Magic to turn them into Noble Vampires.

Several days later, Liam confirmed that the Dracula had fully vanished within the Dust Box. As this happened, it was revealed humans were behind the Dracula’s attack and now had eyes on Liam. He then revealed he contracted ten thousand monsters living in the Promised Land as he was crowned king by Radon and Co. He then met with Scarlet, who informed him that she’s confident her father, the king, and others are hiding something about the Promised Land.

Radon led Liam to what they were looking for, that being one of Radon’s dens of ancient and forbidden spells. Liam then trained to master the first spell, a defensive one that could stop any one physical attack, teaching himself the magical version without taking the trial. The episode ended with Radon yet again being impressed at Liam’s skills and adding that he’s the most impressive human he’s ever met.

What to expect from I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 9 should begin with Liam either continuing to practice the ancient forbidden spells he learned or making headway on learning yet another. In either scenario, this will likely be the main focus of the first part. Fans can then expect someone to arrive in the Promised Land asking to speak with Liam.

More likely than not, this will either be representative leaders from a neighboring country or people sent by the men seemingly watching and plotting against Liam. The episode should end with these antagonistic forces making themselves known in either scenario, setting up the exciting final few episodes of the first season.

