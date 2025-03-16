I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 is set to release on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST, according to the series’ official website. With the stage set for the Silver Sword’s fight against the man in black, fans can expect major answers in the penultimate installment.

While spoilers and leaks for the episode almost certainly won’t be made available prior to its official release, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 release date and time

Alina will likely be forced to fight again in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Most fans will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, March 21. Some, but very few, viewers will instead see the series premiere in the early morning on Saturday, March 22, locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00 AM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 AM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 PM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Central European Time 4:00 PM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM, Friday, March 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 AM, Saturday, March 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 AM, Saturday, March 22, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11?

Jade will likely struggle with the possibility of Glen Garia being a traitor in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also been producing and streaming English and German language dubs for the series, with no other languages announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 began with Alina wondering how she could win the birthday vacation while sitting in Rosetta’s lecture. As she saw Jade out the window, her internal dialogue confirmed she did like him.

Jade, meanwhile, was musing on a meeting he had with the Guildmaster Glen Garia and others where he was being pressured over current events. He then saw Glen by the statue of his party, mourning the death of his daughter, Lynn Riche.

Jade found himself unable to vent, prompting Glen Garia to encourage him before departing. Alina and Jade then reunited after her training lecture, where she all but told him her true feelings. Laila then asked Jade about a reaper with a black robe in the training hall, which he suspected may be the man in black.

A new dungeon was then discovered, forcing Alina and Laila to work. Jade, meanwhile, was pushing himself in training, given the new dungeon and everything else.

Jade then revealed his suspicions of the reaper being the man in black to Lowe and Lululee. She asked them about Glen being the man in black, not wanting to believe it herself. As a mage made a breakthrough in studying the Dark Gods, the man in black took what she was studying.

Alina and Laila are then attacked by a man possessed by a ghost. The episode ended with the Silver Sword and Alina confronting the man in black before being sent down a hole.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 should open up with a continued focus on the Silver Sword and Alina as they land at the bottom of the hole the man in black trapped them in. Alina will likely transform immediately and waste no time in order to ensure Laila’s safety, while Jade and Lowe muse on the fact that the man in black sounded like Glen Garia.

Lululee will likely object to this line of thought as they make their way back to the surface. Focus should then shift to the man in black, seeing them make whatever preparations they need to for their ultimate plan. The episode should end with Laila observing them as they remove their mask, revealing them to be Guildmaster Glen Garia.

