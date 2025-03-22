I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 is set to release on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Glen's descent into darkness, Alina and co will likely dedicate themselves to defeating him in the season finale.

While pre-release spoilers and leaks almost certainly won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 release date and time

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 will likely see Alina formally join the Silver Sword (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Most international viewers will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, March 28.

A vast minority of overseas audiences will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, March 29 locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone. I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:00AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:00AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, March 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, March 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12

Despite joining the Silver Sword, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 will likely confirm that Alina has no plans to quit her day job (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also been streaming English and German language dubs for the series, with no other dubs announced for production as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 11 began with the Silver Sword waking up to find the holy they fell into closed up. Jade theorized this was a hidden floor of the dungeon headquarters was made out of, which sent Alina into an overtime tailspin.

They were then approached by the man in black, who revealed himself as Guildmaster Glen Garia. After asking why he did all this, he told the Silver Sword to follow him so he could show them something.

He led them to the dungeon’s boss room, which was now his comrades’ gravesites. He revealed he learned of a way to bring back the dead which required a Dark God’s core, hence his manipulation of Alina and others. He then revealed he put the core into himself, turning him into a Dark God resultantly.

A brief flashback then began which made it clear that Glen loved his adoptive daughter, but never was able to say the words to her while she was alive. In the present, Glen asked Alina to listen to his last wish, which was to kill him once he lost his will and became a true Dark God. He then activated his skill, and Alina realized via a vision that someone manipulated Glen into doing all of this.

Glen then realized his plan had failed, with Alina rushing in to try and destroy the core before it killed him. The episode ended with her being too late, as Glen began to lose himself after realizing he couldn’t save his daughter.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 12 should open up with Alina and the rest of the Silver Sword committing themselves to killing the Dark God which now possessed Glen. Alina will likely be the only one capable of doing anything against him at first, given that she’s the only one among them with a Dia Skill.

Episode 12 should then see Glen’s skill begin malfunctioning as his body is overwhelmed by the Dark God’s power. This will likely lead to Alina learning more about the person who manipulated Glen all those years ago. The episode will likely end with Alina and co’s victory over the Dark God, with Glen’s final words asking Alina to join the Silver Sword and protect the others.

