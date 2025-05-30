I think Robin will be stolen from the Straw Hats again, and sooner than One Piece fans think

One Piece's Nico Robin has inarguably been one of the most integral characters in the overall narrative, despite being a side character with limited appearances and impact. Although her debut was marked by the Straw Hats directly antagonizing the World Government in the Enies Lobby arc, the Straw Hats have not focused on the World Government as their primary enemies.
Oda has made it clear that the story is currently in its final saga. This, combined with the ongoing motive of abducting Nico Robin throughout the arcs, suggests that such an event might actually happen, providing the Straw Hats with a genuine reason to focus on the World Government.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and contains spoilers for the One Piece series.
One Piece: Robin's abduction will be the next turning point within the story
One Piece's story primarily revolves around Luffy's journey to becoming the Pirate King, with the main backdrop being the advent of an apocalypse prophesized by the poneglyphs. Due to the high level of secrecy and encryption surrounding the poneglyphs, only Nico Robin possesses the ability to read them.
While characters like Luffy and Pudding have the potential to eventually read them, Nico Robin remains the only person who can reliably translate these ancient documents. Each major encounter with the World Government, whether involving the Gorosei or CP9, mainly focuses on suppressing the Straw Hats. This objective is consistently overshadowed by the goal of abducting Nico Robin alive.
It is clear that the situation in Elbaph has escalated significantly, with Imu personally descending onto the island. Given that the library containing Ohara's knowledge has already been nearly destroyed and the giant warriors are likely on the verge of defeat, it is possible that Imu overcomes his rage and abducts Robin.
The actual One Piece treasure is the primary goal pursued by the major parties in the story, with the World Government at the forefront. It is reasonable to assume that the final poneglyph is held by the World Government, serving as a deterrent to the scenario of the pirates ever reaching the One Piece treasure. This is in addition to the copies of the previous road poneglyphs.
Nico Robin's abduction by the World Government would serve as both an additional deterrent and an asset. It would bring the series' greatest treasure under the clutches of the World Government, away from the pirates. So far, the Straw Hats haven't directly targeted the World Government, with most of their clashes being byproducts of coincidental encounters.
The abduction of Nico Robin and the giant children by the World Government would create a scenario in which Elbaph's forces unite with Luffy's own forces against the ruling bodies, while simultaneously marking the debut of Luffy's grand fleet in the event of an all-out war.
Final thoughts
One Piece chapter 1150 will be released on June 1, 2025, and will focus on Imu's actions within Elbaph. Although Scopper Gaban was able to damage the seemingly invulnerable and immortal Holy Knights, he ended up being cornered and seemingly defeated.
Since Chopper is trying to reach Gaban, it remains possible that the one-sided assault on Elbaph could become a more balanced fight.
