10 best romance isekai anime that you should try

The isekai anime genre has exploded in popularity in recent years. Isekai anime centers around characters who are suddenly transported from the normal world to a fantasy realm where they must learn to survive. Beyond thrilling adventures, many isekai also incorporate romantic subplots and love interests.

The fusion of escapist fantasy with emotional connections elevates the genre to new entertaining heights. If you are a fan of isekai anime and enjoy romantic comedies or thrilling love stories, this romance isekai anime list is for you. Here are the 10 best romance isekai anime you absolutely must watch.

10 must-watch romance isekai anime to fall in love with

1. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

After being suddenly transported to a medieval fantasy world, high schooler Subaru meets the captivating half-elf Emilia and instantly falls in love. Subaru vows to help the kindhearted Emilia ascend to power, devoting himself to supporting her cause despite the ominously dark supernatural forces that plague them.

Even in the face of increasingly twisted tragedy and torture, Subaru perseveres largely for the sake of his cherished Emilia in Re:Zero. The often one-sided devotion between Emilia and Subaru serves as a bright beacon of hope amidst the dark isekai chaos into which Subaru is plunged.

As an ordinary human with no combat abilities in a magical land brimming with sinister threats, Subaru's devotion to Emilia drives him to the brink of sanity and death again and again. Their complicated relationship persists even through the story's brutal resets.

2. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In The Rising of the Shield Hero, Naofumi suddenly finds himself among four summoned heroes meant to protect a kingdom under threat, only to be framed as a criminal upon arrival. Isolated and underpowered, his first true ally becomes Raphtalia, a raccoon-girl demi-human initially purchased as a slave.

Together, these two outcast fighters slowly build an unbreakable bond founded on unconditional trust, despite the severe odds against them. Through harrowing battles and societal discrimination, Raphtalia's fierce loyalty and devotion to Naofumi help restore some of his faith in people.

Although freed from slavery early on, Raphtalia chooses to remain by Naofumi's side. In turn, Naofumi's guidance helps Raphtalia gain the confidence and strength to face her traumatic past. Their unexpected partnership proves mutually empowering.

3. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent (Image via Diomedéa)

Office worker Sei is summoned to a magical realm where her secret power is revealed—she possesses extraordinary magical energy! There's just one catch: another girl has been summoned with her, initially believed to be the true Saint, while Sei gradually discovers the extent of her remarkable power.

To gain better control over her magic, Sei begins training under Commander Albert Hawke, and a sweet romance starts to blossom. However, immense magical power often brings immense danger. The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent is a lighthearted isekai filled with plenty of cute romantic moments.

Although Sei starts off lacking confidence in herself and her immense magical power, Albert's guidance and support empower her to embrace her new identity. Together, Sei and Albert make an adorable isekai couple you can't help but root for.

4. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via Silver Link)

After falling and hitting her head on a rock in childhood, ordinary high school girl Katarina suddenly remembers her past life as the villainess of a popular dating sim! Vowing to avoid bad endings, Katarina sets out to master magic and win friends instead of enemies at the academy.

Easier said than done when all the game's love interests start falling for her! My Next Life as a Villainess puts a wildly fun spin on the isekai genre by framing Katarina's new magical world through the lens of dating sim mechanics.

Surrounded by dashing young noblemen like Prince Jeord and Nicol Ascart, Katarina tries to steer clear of romance to avoid doom. But with so many bishies fawning for her attention, happily ever after feels inevitable. This romance isekai anime subverts expectations with plenty of fun twists.

5. The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via SILVER LINK. and Studio Palette)

Master assassin Lugh awakens to find his soul transported into the body of a young noble living in a familiar swords-and-sorcery world. With his deadly skills from his past life intact, Lugh undertakes his new mission as an assassin, operating publicly as a young noble while developing his skills.

But Lugh's plans become complicated when he catches the eye of one of his companions, a powerful sorceress named Dia. What starts off as a stealthy assassination mission, where he begins to gather allies, gradually makes room for an isekai romance for Lugh.

Despite his secretive and lone-wolf nature, Dia sees through the chinks in Lugh's armor, finding warmth in his small acts of kindness. As Lugh allows Dia to inch closer, he realizes that his cold heart is starting to thaw as well. Their relationship deepens beyond comradeship as they navigate their complicated world together.

6. In Another World With My Smartphone

In Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

After an untimely death, God transports Touya Mochizuki to an alternate magical world as compensation for mistakenly killing him, reviving him and blessing him with a smartphone that works with magical enhancements.

Starting his isekai adventure armed with versatile modern technology, Touya sets off on a lighthearted quest to explore this new fantasy realm while casually using his endless magical smartphone abilities to assist those in need. Soon, Touya finds himself surrounded by a harem of girls who are enamored by his kindness and magic.

From Princess Yumina to the twins Linze and Elze, Touya wins their hearts through compassion and courage in the face of magical threats. While the girls harbor affection for Touya, his oblivious nature prevents him from noticing. By the later episodes, Touya becomes engaged to multiple girls, making this a harem romance isekai anime.

7. I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Image via Maho Film)

Ordinary office worker Aileen gets reincarnated into the world of her favorite otome game as the villainess, destined to meet a gruesome doom. But armed with her game knowledge, Aileen vows to avoid her grisly fate by focusing her efforts on the story's final boss, Demon King Claude, instead of the original love interests.

Her top target is captivating the aloof yet overpowered Claude, the demon king of this magical realm. Refusing to resign herself to being merely the doomed villainess, Aileen employs clever charms and wit to gradually chip away at Claude's icy exterior.

And while Claude has built impenetrable emotional walls from distrust stemming from past betrayals, he finds Aileen's eccentric, blunt sincerity unexpectedly alluring. Can this spunky villainess melt the heart of the fearsome demon king? Their unusual reverse power dynamic romance makes for a great romance isekai anime.

8. Fushigi Yûgi

Fushigi Yûgi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Best friends Miaka and Yui get swept into the universe of an ancient Chinese novel after opening a mysterious book in the library. Traversing the epic world of The Universe of the Four Gods, both ordinary schoolgirls get transformed into the priestesses of rival warring nations. While Yui becomes the priestess of the warlike Seiryuu, Miaka takes on the role of priestess to the god Suzaku, whose nation is generally more benevolent.

Amid brewing war and treacherous gods, Miaka discovers her celestial warrior and true love, Tamahome. However, with the fate of kingdoms at stake, Miaka and Tamahome face tragedy and torment threatening to keep them apart. Blending elements of portal fantasy with Chinese mythology, Fushigi Yûgi is an emotionally charged romance isekai featuring star-crossed love and adventure.

9. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Avid bookworm and librarian Urano Motosu suffers an unfortunate accident, only to awaken reincarnated as Myne, the sickly daughter of a peasant family in a medieval fantasy world. Bereft of books, Myne vows to create her own to bring reading back to this land, where books are rare for commoners.

After her initial attempts with clay tablets, she successfully develops plant-based paper, and her efforts soon attract the attention of merchants, the temple, and local nobles. As Myne rises as an honored merchant, creating new paper and books, she gains companionship and respect from nobles, including Prince Wilfried.

Her deeper connection is with High Priest Ferdinand, who supports her mission and becomes a key figure in her new life. Myne's thirst for books, paired with support from powerful figures, makes her a revolutionary force in this feudal-inspired fantasy realm.

10. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In this unique romance isekai anime, Rio is a boy living in a fantasy world who suddenly receives the memories of Haruto Amakawa, a deceased Japanese student. With two sets of memories, Rio enrolls at the academy to hone his magical skills, crossing paths with the noble Celia Claire.

Though they maintain a teacher-student dynamic, they slowly develop a mutual affection that transcends their differences in age and status. While Rio possesses the mind and magical abilities enhanced by Haruto's memories, his youthful body betrays his true maturity, much to his frustration.

However, Celia's innocent affection helps Rio embrace a second childhood stolen from him in his troubled past. In turn, Rio's wisdom and experience nurture Celia's own growth as an individual and in her responsibilities as a noble. Their sweet romance helps heal emotional scars for both.

Conclusion

Romance isekai anime provides a perfect vessel for entertaining fantasy romance, whether through adventure epics or lighter romantic comedies. This list of romance isekai anime reveals how isekai anime features a versatile mix of unique romantic tropes, from thrilling reverse harems to devastating love triangles.

So, transport yourself to a new world and lose yourself in these 10 captivating isekai love stories.

