I thought Gon needed to return in Hunter x Hunter, until I realized his story is already over

Hunter x Hunter's Gon Freecss has been one of the few Shonen protagonists to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Alongside Killua, he went from island boy to capable Hunter, with only one goal in sight - to find his father. His journey was a captivating one and an entry for millions into Yoshihiro Togashi's complex and expansive world of Nen and Hunters.

But recently the story has shifted its focus towards broader incidents like the Dark Continent's happenings and the Kakin Succession War. His absence has been felt by lovers of the series, undoubtedbly. But it cannot be denied that his arc has reached its natural conclusion. He doesn't need anything more to be added, as his journey has received something rare in Shonen - a true ending.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Hunter x Hunter: Gon doesn't need to return as his story is over

Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

For a majority of Hunter x Hunter fans, the series began and ended with Gon Freecss. The bright-eyed and ambitious boy become a Hunter solely motivated by one finding his father, Ging Freecss. He had grown up in the care of his aunt on Whale Island and once of appropriate age, set out to look for his father who had left a long time ago.

In essence, it was his journey that kicked off the series that is so dearly loved today. But when the manga returned from hiatus, it began focusing on the Dark Continent Expedition and the Kakin Empire. Many began to wonder about Gon's whereabouts and why he wasn't part of this arc. But him being absent and/or missing from this narrative makes sense.

When looking at his story as a whole, Gon's arc is complete. He became a Hunter with the main intention of finding his father. In a sense, that goal was achieve when he found Ging. Moreover, through all the tests and trials he experienced, Gon learns that the journey to find his father was actually a journye of self-discovery. He went from innocent little boy to a mature, forward-thinking young man.

Gon and Killua in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

During the Chimera Ant Arc, Gon experiences an emotional breakdown caused by Kite's death and the overall brutal situation. His Nen abilities surge massively and he unlocks his adult form, formidable enough to challeneg even the toughest Hunters. His sacrifice to avenge Kite marks a vital point in his development. At the time, the transformation and subsequent battles like the end.

But the transformation saps his Nen and he enters a coma. Him reawakening, devoid of Nen, is symbolic. It seems that his role as protagonist has concluded. Beyond this arc in Hunter x Hunter, Gon's involvement in dangerous conflicts drops. He is, instead, returned to where he began - Whale Island. Now this is not to say that Gon loses relevance. He is yet an impactful name in Hunter x Hunter.

However, the story is more than Gon, it is a unique world filled with loveable characters, moral ambiguity, and ever-changing perspectives. Moreover, Togashi's manga sets itself apart given his ability to shift the spotlight when needed. Hunter x Hunter proves that there is no one linear path through Killua’s parallel story, Kurapika chasing justice, Leorio’s grand goals and now Dark Continent events.

So, the present Hunter x Hunter narrative dives into complex themes that are separate from Gon’s character arc. It is possible that he returns in a smaller role, but he achieved what he set out - find his father. He received something a lot of Shonen heroes do not get the privilege of, i.e., a proper ending

Final Thoughts

Gon Freecss in adult form (Image via Madhouse)

At one time, the series' beating heart did include Gon Freecss. But him being absent in the present scenario is not a narrative oversight. Instead, it speaks of his story being complete. Fueled by his search for his father, Gon's journey was ultimately one of self-discovery. He grew from innocent boy to mature and emotionally intelligent. As he achieved his goal and lost his Nen abilities, his story arrived at natural ending.

True enough, many are hoping for a Gon Freecss return, but the series strength is rooted in its freedome to evolve past a single protagonist. Yoshihiro Togashi's world is rich and expansive, thriving on stories of characters like Kurapika, Killua, and Leorio. Shonen's heroes, more often than not, are stretched beyond their capacity. But Gon stands put as a shining example of a hero who was fortunate enough to receive a true ending.

