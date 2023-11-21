Is Quanxi the same as Denji in Chainsaw Man? The pair’s connection, explained

Quanxi is one of the most mysterious characters in Chainsaw Man, and fittingly, she’s quite powerful too. Fans naturally have to question what her connection is to Denji, and how the two are possibly connected. They never had much in the way of straight conversation, but the conversation they did have was very interesting.

There’s a number of curious lines and interesting things dropped around Quanxi - from her status as the ‘first devil hunter’ to her superhuman abilities even when she isn’t in her transformed state. So is she connected to Denji, the almighty Chainsaw Man, in any way? The answer is yes, but not by much.

Chainsaw Man's Quanxi and Denji are connected through their shared status as Hybrids

Quanxi as she appears in Chainsaw Man's first part. (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Quanxi first appears in Chainsaw Man’s International Assassins arc. In China, she’s called in to capture the Chainsaw heart for her country. She accepts this job, under the condition that her Fiend girlfriends are given human rights once she finishes the job. They accompany her out to Japan, where they wreak some mild havoc in their paths before they confront Public Safety.

The attempt on Denji’s life goes horribly awry thanks to the many other assassins trying to get him, especially concerning the Devil Hunter known as Santa Claus. Through Santa Claus’s machinations, Quanxi is among those sent to hell, being a witness to the Darkness Devil. It quickly slices her to bits.

But even decapitation doesn’t stop her for long, as she’s revived and revealed to be a Hybrid, just like Denji, and an extremely fast one at that. They make a brief alliance to defeat Santa Claus, where she has the only straight conversation with Denji so far in the series.

She tells him to be ignorant, and that being ‘a fool’ is a good option. This advice works for Denji, but ironically fails Quanxi repeatedly.

The hybrid and public safety connections

Quanxi's return in Part 2 of Chainsaw Man. (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Quanxi and Denji are connected primarily through their shared status as Hybrids, people who appear human, but upon pulling a ‘trigger’ assume a half-devil form. Quanxi appears to be incredibly powerful even outside of this form though - moving faster than the eye can see. Denji hasn't quite mastered that.

Quanxi also has a history with Public Safety. She was the original partner of Kishibe, Denji’s mentor and ally. He attempts to convince her to join him in the conspiracy against Makima, but she declines, for she tries to be ignorant and play it safe.

She and her remaining girlfriends are murdered by Makima, but the latter later brings her back as one of her brainwashed soldiers.

Even after being freed from Makima’s control, it seems Quanxi decided to stick with Japan’s Public Safety. This was likely due to Kishibe either directly requesting her assistance or because there was no reason to go back to China.

She reappears in Chainsaw Man’s second part to stop an attempted public terror attack, effortlessly cutting down the ‘Weapons’ she had once fought alongside.

Expand Tweet

She goes on to save Denji, Nayuta, and Fumiko when the true nature of the attempted attack is revealed - and even covers for them as they flee the scene, taking a bullet for them.

Is it possible she knows that Denji is too important to be publicly exposed, or does she have another agenda? It’s not clear right now, but this time, Quanxi has shown herself to be firmly an ally to the Chainsaw Man.

Undoubtedly, Quanxi is bound to reappear, likely to explain her reasons for staying with Japan’s Public Safety and her reasons for protecting Denji. But at the moment, her connection to Denji is her old history with Kishibe and her kinship as a Hybrid.

