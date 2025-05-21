JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Star Platinum: The World twist is awful, until you realize why it makes perfect sense

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a series with a lot of iconic moments but one of the most divisive is Jotaro Kujo's Star Platinum: The World twist against Dio Brando in the final battle of the third part of the manga, Stardust Crusaders. The reason that is revealed in the climax of the battle that Jotaro's Stand can stop time much like Dio's The World, with a lot of fans claiming that the argument of the protagonist claiming they are the same type of Stands isn't good enough.

However, there is an explanation and that is connected to the fact that Dio has Jonathan Joestar's body, thus having a family connection with Jotaro. Meanwhile, the D'Arby brothers already proving to have similar Stands.

Throughout JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it is shown that The World and Star Platinum have the same input but not the same output. This means that they are not exactly the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Star Platinum: The World twist makes sense when analyzed properly

The final battle in the third part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders, has Jotaro Kujo clashing with Dio Brando. It is revealed at the eleventh hour that the protagonist has the same ability to stop time as the villain's Stand, The World. A lot of people criticized author Hirohiko Araki for this creative decision, although there is an argument to be made that is rooted in the truth.

When Jotaro claims that he and Dio have "the same type of Stand", it doesn't mean that they are direct copies of each other but rather quite similar. This is shown with the D'Arby brothers, Daniel and Terence, whose Stands are quite similar but have some subtle differences. Meanwhile, in the case of The World and Star Platinum being that the former can grow exponentially and the latter can't.

There is also the grand theme of the franchise which is that of gravity, thus referring to fate and how is a driving force for certain events of the story. Within that context, it is rather poetic that Jotaro would gain a similar ability to that of Dio, one he was proud of, resulting in his downfall at the hands of the Joestar legacy.

What this means for the story

Context matters a lot, especially in a series with the peculiar tone of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and this interpretation gives Jotaro's character a lot more value thanks to the Star Platinum: The World twist. He becomes the strongest character in the series for the most part and his legacy as the man who killed Dio would go beyond Stardust Crusaders and play a massive role in the sixth part, Stone Ocean.

When it comes to Dio, this moment cements that he is always bound to fail and be stopped by the Joestar family. This is something that is even highlighted when Jolyne Kujo's actions helped stop Enrico Pucci, who was the vampire's successor. It fits with the thematic thread of fate playing a role that benefits the Joestars and also gives more context to one of the anime's most controversial twists.

Final thoughts

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure author Hirohiko Araki made a rather peculiar decision with the Star Platinum twist in Stardust Crusaders but fits with the themes of the story. It was shown through the D'Arby brothers that Stands can be quite similar, especially those connected by family bonds.

