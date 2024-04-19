JoJoLands chapter 15: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 15 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024, JST, according to the official website for Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine. Following chapter 14's shocking conclusion to the start of the Howler land deed heist, fans expect a major fight against a new enemy Stand user to begin in the coming release.

However, with Shueisha's Ultra Jump serialization having no free online reading availability, JoJoLands chapter 15 may be difficult to find for international fans. While this is a speculative claim, it is sensible considering the impact a similar approach has had on a series such as Berserk.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co's adventures in Hawai'i continue, even if it means finding out what happens without reading the issue themselves. This article will fully break down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 15 and speculate on what to expect.

JoJoLands chapter 15 release date

Dragona and co are facing major issues heading into JoJoLands chapter 15 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 15 is set to release on Friday, April 19, 2024, JST. Unfortunately, there is no current exact release time for the series because of the lack of an official, free-to-read online source like Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Likewise, there's no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

JoJoLands chapter 15 where to read

Jodio and Paco are likely to join the fight in JoJoLands chapter 15 and beyond (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option for fans is to buy a copy of the second volume of the series, which JoJoLands chapter 15 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources and can often be proven inaccurate compared to officially translated releases.

JoJoLands chapter 14 recap

JoJoLands chapter 14 focuses on Jodio and co as they prepare to enter the state land registry building to execute their plan. Charmingman, Dragona, and Usagi were in charge of going inside with the Lava Rock, while Paco and Jodio stayed with the car. This started a flashback, which saw Meryl Mei assert that, just like money, a land deed is just a piece of paper with ink. Likewise, the lava rock should act similarly.

However, she emphasized the need to touch the Lava Rock to the original deeds since these are what they would need to prove their ownership of the associated land beyond any doubt. Likewise, the plan was for Dragona's team to enter, use a fake ID to request access to the originals and touch the Lava Rock to them without leaving any evidence. However, this plan was out the window when Usagi tripped and spilled food, immediately drawing attention to them.

The next issue arose when Charmingman was permitted to access the digital records. However, after some convincing, he got the receptionist to show them the paper copies under the pretext of security being present and the receptionist touching the deeds. This worked to the group's advantage by not leaving evidence, with them succeeding in touching the Lava Rocks to all of the original Howler land deeds.

Usagi's Matte Kudasai edited the security footage as they departed, erasing all traces of their presence. However, after contacting Jodio and Paco, Usagi began throwing up an unknown substance and growing scales on his chest and neck. The issue ended with Dragona and Charmingman debating what to do next and whether or not this was an attack as Jodio and Paco pulled up to get them.

JoJoLands chapter 15 what to expect (speculative)

With the latest issue seemingly setting up a fight against another enemy Stand user, JoJoLands chapter 15 should see Paco and Jodio begin helping in the search for the assailant. However, it's unlikely that they'll discover who is attacking Usagi in the coming chapter, instead figuring out a way to save him before dealing with their enemy.

Chapter 15 may even give perspective to the enemy themselves, introducing readers to them while delaying their meeting with Jodio and co for a future release. Likewise, fans can expect the enemy to be someone who works for Howler, with their introduction also likely to reveal that someone leaked Jodio and co's plan to the Howler employee.

