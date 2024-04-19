JoJoLands chapter 14: New enemy Stand attacks as Jodio and co begin their biggest heist yet

JoJoLands chapter 14 was officially released on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Japan, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jodio and co’s adventures and Charmingman’s debut as a member of the team. Their plan is also their most ambitious yet, aiming to use Lava Rock’s abilities of wealth and property redistribution to take over land deeds for all of Hawaii.

However, their plan goes wrong from the start in JoJoLands chapter 14, beginning with Usagi Aloha’oe drawing unnecessary attention to both himself and the group. Likewise, their escape is plagued by what appears to be (but isn’t confirmed to be) an attack from a new enemy Stand user on Usagi himself.

JoJoLands chapter 14 sees Jodio and co’s newest mission get off to a rough start

Brief chapter recap

JoJoLands chapter 14 begins with Dragona leading a section of the team into the state land registry (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 14 began with Jodio Joestar and co. all in the car, driving to their next mission, each of them silent as they focused on various activities and tasks. Jodio was playing a game on a handheld console, while Paco Lovelantes was looking at a map of a building. Dragona Joestar was in the back doing his makeup, while Usagi Aloha’oe was eating food and Charmingman was drinking some water.

Paco called Meryl Mei crazy for this job before telling the others it’s time to start the operation. Dragona, Usagi, and Charmigman all exited and began heading toward the building, while Jodio and Paco stayed in the car and drove away. The trio then entered the building, where a clearly nervous Usagi tripped and spilled the food he brought in, immediately drawing attention to them from security guards.

This prompted a flashback, which saw JoJoLands chapter 14 begin recounting the instructions Meryl gave to the group. She emphasized that at the state land registry building, Dragona, Usagi, and Charmingman would enter. She then explained how a land deed works, emphasizing that the original copies of all land deeds are kept in the state’s land registry.

JoJoLands chapter 14 sees Meryl Mei break down the Lava Rock's functions to a barebones level (Image via Shueisha)

Meryl then compared a 20-dollar bill to these original deeds, emphasizing that both are just thin scraps of paper with ink on them and that human society is what assigns them value. Likewise, the Lava Rock reacted to the 20-dollar bill due to the value placed on it. She then asserted that the same can be said of land, emphasizing that their goal is to get close to the original copies of the deeds they’re interested in and touch the Lava Rock to them.

JoJoLands chapter 14 then saw her assert that they’re taking all of Howler’s land and making it theirs, with a total value of 50 billion dollars. She added that since the Lava Rock’s powers aren’t fully understood, they need to be extra careful and leave no evidence behind their being at the registry. This included security camera recordings, fingerprints, and DNA, as well as avoiding actions that would cause witnesses to remember them.

The issue then shifted back to the present, where Usagi was apologizing to the security guards and reassuring Dragona and Charmingman that everything was fine. Dragona then gave Charmingman a fake ID she made with her Stand Smooth Operators, which he used to request access to the original deeds at a nearby front desk.

Charmingman already proves himself a valuable member to the team in JoJoLands chapter 14 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 14 saw Usagi use his Matte Kudasai Stand to change the videos of them into those of other people in the meantime. Charmingman, meanwhile, was told he only had access to digital records, forcing him to lie about Usagi being a student in order to access the paper copies. This led to the group being able to view the paper land deeds, but only when being accompanied by security guards and the receptionist.

The receptionist added that she’d be handling the copies, asking Usagi and the others not to touch any of them themselves as they browsed them. Dragona thought this worked to their advantage since the receptionist was wearing gloves and, likewise, they wouldn’t be leaving any fingerprint evidence.

JoJoLands chapter 14 then saw Dragona try and move her brooch with the Lava Rock in it closer to the paper copies, while Usagi distracted the receptionist. At that moment, the Lava Rock began vibrating as it drew some of the papers closer to it. All three noticed this and understood what was happening, while the receptionist saw it but was seemingly confused.

The trio then rushed out the building’s exit, with Dragona saying she successfully touched the Lava Rock to all of the original copies. The Matte Kudasai then rushed out of the building and followed after them as well, while Usagi said his stomach was feeling upset. Charmingman then said he called Jodio and Paco, while Usagi collapsed and began vomiting on the stairs, saying he was out of breath.

JoJoLands chapter 14 then saw Usagi say something was coming out of him that wouldn’t stop, begging the others to call a doctor since he couldn’t breathe. Charmingman then pointed out that what was coming out of Usagi was cloudy and wasn’t caused by the food he ate. Charmingman then pulled his shirt back, revealing rock-like scales growing on Usagi’s neck, chest, and face.

He asked Dragona if Usagi has a chronic illness and how long he’s been like this, to which Dragona said she didn’t know. She then tried to call an ambulance, but Charmingman reminded her that this would be direct evidence of their presence here. The chapter ended with Usagi’s breathing stopping and Dragona questioning if this was an enemy attack, while Jodio and Paco pulled up and said the trio seemed to be “taking it easy.”

In review

JoJoLands chapter 14 does a great job of setting up a mystery feel to this latest heist of Jodio and co’s, especially with no visible attack being launched on Usagi during the issue itself. More likely than not, however, it’ll be revealed that someone leaked their plan to an enemy, adding a layer of mystery to who could possibly have betrayed their group.

The issue also does a fantastic job of having Jodio and Paco take a backseat for this mission following the heavy focus they received at the end of the previous job. This will likely continue throughout the current mission, with Usagi, Dragona, and Charmingman handling whatever enemy has come for them by themselves.

In summation

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 14 is an exciting chapter that sets up a new job, introduces a new way to look at the Lava Rock’s abilities, and seemingly teases a new enemy on the horizon. While it remains to be seen if Jodio and co. will be successful in this latest endeavor, they likely have a major fight for victory on their hands at the very least.

