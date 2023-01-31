Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series, as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 211 showed Maki meeting up with Yuji and Megumi and informing them about Kenjaku’s victory over Yuki and Tengen’s capture.

The Angel assumed that Tengen’s merger had begun outside the colonies, but Maki’s update proved that the body-hopping sorcerer had not started the process yet for some reason. Megumi and Yuji wanted to save Tsumiki from the game as quickly as possible, but her arrival might pose a much greater threat than anyone had anticipated.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 will likely reveal if Tsumiki’s original identity to Megumi

Global release date and time, where to read

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. No spoilers have been leaked yet, but the official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (February 5, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (February 5, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm GMT (February 5, 2023)

Central European Time: 5 pm CET (February 5, 2023)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (February 5, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (February 5, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (February 6, 2023)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACT (February 6, 2023)

Upon its release, the official Viz and Manga Plus websites will have Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of a series for free. To access older chapters, readers will require a paid subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, where readers need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212

Tsumiki adds a new rule (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 will likely pick up where the previous chapter had ended, revealing Tsumiki’s real identity. The older Fushiguro sibling’s decision to add a new rule instead of using the points to end her participation in the Culling Game sparked Megumi’s suspicions about whether it was an imposter posing as his sister.

Many readers theorized that Tsumiki had been chosen by Kenjaku to become a vessel for a past sorcerer to be reincarnated, and chapter 211 further supported the theory. A glimpse into Hajime Kashimo’s past revealed that his original appearance was different from his current look, suggesting that the sorcerers retained the physical appearance of their vessels.

Kashimo's original appearance (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The possibility that Megumi’s sister might have been taken over by a past sorcerer did not seem to have occurred to any of Jujutsu High's sorcerers, leading everyone to blindly trust her. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 will likely also reveal if Tsumiki’s rule is granted by the Kogane since the previous chapter showed them observing that it was the barrier itself that was stopping players from moving in or out of the colonies.

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 confirms Tsumiki to be a past sorcerer, Megumi will inevitably be forced to fight and possibly kill the former. Moreover, the series has confirmed in the past that the original personality of a vessel is lost once a past sorcerer incarnates in that body.

A brief summary of chapter 211

Maki updates Yuji, Megumi, and Hana (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 began with pillars of light seeming to rise out of the various colonies, catching the attention of civilians, many of whom sensed that the light was a marker of something ominous. Maki, who was acting as a messenger for her allies, met up with Yuji and Megumi to relay the news of Yuki’s defeat, adding that Choso had managed to keep the back gate of the Prison Realm safe.

The Angel assumed that Tengen's merger must have begun outside the colonies. However, Maki confirmed that it had not affected a lot of people yet since the country was still running normally, prompting Yuji and Megumi to direct their attention to saving Tsumiki. Yuta had earlier transferred all the accumulated points to the Ten Shadows sorcerer, who tried to add a new rule that would allow players to leave the Culling Game.

However, the Kogane only agreed to approve the rule if the player spent 100 points to invite a new player from outside the colonies as a substitute. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 showed Maki escorting Tsumiki to the Tokyo No. 1 colony, with Ijichi acting as the older Fushiguro sibling’s substitute. Once reunited with the others, Megumi transferred 100 points to Tsumiki and told her to withdraw her participation.

But his half-sister shocked everyone when she used the points to add a new rule instead, allowing players to move freely across colony borders. The chapter ended with Tsumiki smiling menacingly while a horrified Megumi asked who she really was.

Poll : 0 votes