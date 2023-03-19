Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 highlights Sukuna’s plans to isolate Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, bringing with them some truly exciting developments and updates to the series. Fans saw Yorozu’s love for Sukuna confirmed by the woman herself, as well as learnt about her Cursed Technique, which may indicate Zenin origins for her.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers also spelled out exactly how Sukuna plans to sink Megumi further into the darkness within him, as well as his reasoning for this plan. It’s a risky approach to say the least, but given what fans have seen of Sukuna’s Ten Shadows Technique thus far, it’s one which certainly has a high chance of success.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 sees Sukuna's plan for Megumi explained, but possibly overlooking aspects of his personality

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers claim the issue begins with Sukuna and Yorozu’s battle. The latter ceaselessly professes her love for Sukuna, to the point where she wants her “prize” to be marriage to Sukuna should she win. Yorozu does this without fail throughout the skirmish, also asking Uraume to cook their favorite food, until Sukuna summons Megumi’s Divine Dogs.

Yorozu escapes, attempting to counter Sukuna, but he escapes the attack by the time she is ready to launch it. She asks Sukuna why he’s using Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique rather than his own. He explains that he wants to “completely sink Megumi’s soul” by making it seem like he killed his sister himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 spoilers then claim Yorozu throws a tantrum, angrily asking Sukuna if he really thinks he can win without using Malevolent Shrine. The narrator then explains Yorozu’s Cursed Technique as a “Construction/Architecture Technique.” Allegedly, she has built several Cursed Tool weapons in the past, making a name for herself as a veteran sorcerer this way.

Yorozu then uses her Cursed Technique to create a liquid metal that changes its volume while maintaining stable physical properties and wraps itself around her. Allegedly, it is able to do this thanks to the “semi-autonomous control” of the Cursed Energy composing it. This leads to Yorozu taking on a new form with a flesh armor that takes inspiration from several strands of evolution. The chapter ends as Sukuna begins summoning Mahoraga to counter.

Sukuna’s plan to isolate Megumi, explained

Nate @Itadori52

Maybe Megumi can somehow resist.



(2/2)

#JJK217 We may get to see Megumi pov from the inside of Sukuna's innate domain or wherever, Megumi watching helplessly as Sukuna start mutilating Yorozu/Tsumiki, it is then when the ch becomes centered on Megumi and Tsumiki.Maybe Megumi can somehow resist.(2/2) We may get to see Megumi pov from the inside of Sukuna's innate domain or wherever, Megumi watching helplessly as Sukuna start mutilating Yorozu/Tsumiki, it is then when the ch becomes centered on Megumi and Tsumiki. Maybe Megumi can somehow resist.(2/2)#JJK217

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 sees Sukuna reveal his intent to make Megumi feel as though he killed his sister Tsumiki with his own two hands. This is why he is using the Ten Shadows Technique in his fight with Yorozu rather than his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion and Cleave/Dismantle Cursed Techniques.

Sukuna’s thought process here is most likely that Megumi will be so emotionally distraught over the death of his sister that he’ll be unable to separate his body from Sukuna’s actions. In other words, despite Megumi himself taking no part in killing Tsumiki other than his body being used, he won’t be able to separate himself from the guilt and sadness he’ll feel.

While it’s not exactly a bad plan, it does make the assumption that Megumi will be so irrationally upset that he can’t logically process his role in Tsumiki’s death. While there’s certainly evidence in the series prior to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 to support such a conclusion, there are also some counters to it.

Goataku🌙 @GoaTaku_

#JJK217 #JJKSpoilers I don’t think this fight is gonna have a clear winner, a 3rd party is likely to enter the fray it seems because if Sukuna wins then it’s curtains for Megumi and if Yorozu wins Sukuna said he might as well be dead. Question is who’s the 3rd party gonna be🤔 I don’t think this fight is gonna have a clear winner, a 3rd party is likely to enter the fray it seems because if Sukuna wins then it’s curtains for Megumi and if Yorozu wins Sukuna said he might as well be dead. Question is who’s the 3rd party gonna be🤔#JJK217 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/lfs676HgEg

For example, Megumi is fairly ambivalent in the aftermath of Yuji’s supposed death at the beginning of the series, despite the role he played in exposing Yuji to the sorcery world. While Megumi was clearly upset by Yuji’s death, he didn’t seem to particularly blame himself in any way, or at least didn’t outwardly express such an opinion.

Likewise, it’s difficult to say whether or not Sukuna’s plan for Megumi regarding Tsumiki’s death will be successful or not. Given how Sukuna explains it in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217, the possibility is certainly there for Megumi to feel responsible. However, only time and future releases of the series will tell fans if this ends up happening, assuming Tsumiki is even killed in the first place.

