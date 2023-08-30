Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 finally shows that Gojo might be on the verge of losing

Spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 were released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, bringing with them an early look at the issue's exciting events. Fans were happy to see the spoilers but were quite upset to learn about some of the developments within.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 predictably sees Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna's fight against each other continue, there are some other unexpected developments in store for readers. For one, the issue opens up with Yuta Okkotsu trying to head into battle and aid Gojo, seemingly suggesting that even his allies can sense that Gojo is losing control of the fight.

However, the true shock comes much later, with Gojo's apparent dealing with the Merged Beast Agito Shikigami. This unexpected twist has led fans to finally accept that Gojo might truly be on the verge of losing this fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 sets the stage for Gojo's final moments thanks to Mahoraga's recent attack

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 allegedly begins with Yuta Okkotsu trying to enter the fight, but he's eventually stopped by Hajime Kashimo. Kusakabe and Mei Mei also add that in the current situation, their win conditions are too lofty to be of any use. There's also the fact that Uraume and Kenjaku are lurking in the background, spending all their energy, which leaves no one to deal with those two.

Meanwhile, Agito and Mahoraga rush at Gojo, who analyzes what Shikigami are making up Agito. He identifies Madoka's healing ability as Agito's most troublesome power, saying that both Agito and Mahoraga must be defeated in one hit. He dodges the two as Sukuna analyzes his loss conditions, essentially saying that even a standard Hollow Purple would kill him, so he simply can't let Gojo cast it.

After telling Mahoraga that he's now Sukuna's Shikigami rather than Megumi's, the beast slices off Gojo's right arm. Gojo stops the bleeding with the Reverse Cursed Technique, then uses a Maximum Output Blue on Agito, seemingly killing the Shikigami.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 ends with the narrator teasing Gojo's Hollow Purple, while something appears to be happening to his right arm that was severed.

Why Gojo might be on the verge of losing, explained

While the latest alleged spoilers for the series do see Gojo at least eliminate Agito with the Maximum Output Blue technique, he still appears to be on the verge of losing. One of the key clues that support this theory is a comment by Shoko Ieiri in the latest spoilers, as she says that Gojo's healing strength has been dropping.

Combined with the loss of his arm, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 seems to be setting Gojo up to reach the limit of his strength. If Gojo is unable to maintain the level of physicality and agility he's shown thus far and can't keep up with healing himself, the 2-on-1 disadvantage he's currently in could prove to be his downfall.

There's also the fact that Mahoraga is now fully adapted to Gojo, and can clearly damage him beyond the Limitless and the Infinity as a result. Sooner or later, Sukuna and Mahoraga will undoubtedly set up a pincer attack which Gojo has no means of escaping from. Once Mahoraga is able to land a killing blow in this scenario, it'll undoubtedly be the end of Gojo.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234's raw scans do offer some sort of solace and hope for Gojo and those rooting for him to win the fight. The final panel of the issue focuses on Gojo, but at an angle that shows his severed right arm in full view. It seems that after stopping the bleeding with the Reverse Cursed Technique, Gojo is now focusing on trying to use it to regrow his arm entirely.

While it is confirmed that Shoko can use the Reverse Cursed Technique to regenerate the lost limbs of others, it is unclear if Gojo possesses the level of skill needed to regrow his own limbs. Although it seems to be happening at the end of chapter 234's raw scans, fans will simply have to wait and see if this is indeed Gojo's current plan.

