Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 theory confirms Sukuna still has one final trick up his sleeve

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 has yet to release, but theories on how the ongoing fight with Sukuna will resolve are constantly being written and formulated. Some suggest that Sukuna will be defeated or at least injured, others state that he'll win and kill both Higuruma and Yuji, since he triumphed against Gojo and Kashimo.

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has had twists and turns since the Shibuya Incident ended, with the latest showing several major confrontations with Sukuna. The King of Curses has already ran roughshod over two major figures, with two more in Yuji and Higuruma on the way. The question of whether or not these theories have any weight to them is a valid one, hence the need for analysis and examination.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, including several for the latest manga chapters. Any and all opinions are strictly exclusive to fans cited and the author.

Sukuna's victories spawn theories about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239

Theory 1: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 will result in Higuruma and Yuji's deaths

As far as villains are concerned, Sukuna has continued to win victory after victory going into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239. He killed Satoru Gojo in chapter 236, in a manner some have described as contrived in the extreme, as several ridiculous powers were shown off rapidly. He rid himself of Kashimo in chapter 238 after a debate on love.

There are several that posit that he will continue to triumph owing to his incredible power that's been built up and shown to the audience more times than can be counted. He's supremely fast and has multiple techniques that have usually guaranteed him a victory in one form or another, like against Jogo in the Shibuya Incident.

It's shown that, in Yuji's body, he's still able to go up against special grade curses like Jogo and others without much problem. This has led to ideas of Sukuna having another trick up his sleeve regarding his Malevolent Shrine, among the other abilities he has access to in Megumi's body.

Theory 2: Sukuna gets defeated or injured

Yuji and Higuruma jumping Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The other theory going around is the opposite extreme: Sukuna either being injured by what's coming, or otherwise killed by the combination of Higuruma and Yuji. This leads to a simple extrapolation in analysis of Sukuna: he's a fundamentally shallow person intentionally written that way to serve as a counter to Yuji Itadori.

Sukuna fundamentally does not, or cannot, comprehend the idea of anything beyond his own selfishness as the rant against Kashimo in chapter 238 makes abundantly clear. He's a villain, pure and simple, that sees only himself as worthy of life and anything else as a bug to be squashed. He doesn't care for anyone else or about anything else.

So, why does Yuji make him so angry or otherwise unnerve him and why do people believe he will eventually triumph? Simple: Yuji isn't playing Sukuna's game in the way Gojo or Kashimo were. Sukuna is always frustrated by Yuji, by how he was able to contain him and why he keeps getting back up and having friends who help. This may cause Sukuna to mess up and result in his defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

Theory 3: Nobody else dies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239

Gojo and Kashimo's deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 and 238 (Image via Sportskeeda)

A third theory being tossed around is the idea that nobody else is going to die, or only Higuruma will be defeated or otherwise injured. It's more of a meta theory than anything else, because otherwise the story would go into villain vs. villain territory with Kenjaku vs. Sukuna. As much as some fans would profess a desire to see that, many more would prefer the story not devolve into that.

Sukuna has already had to push himself to his limits in order to kill both Gojo and Kashimo and has almost died multiple times fighting the two. Higuruma, despite his victories against multiple sorcerers and curses, has nearly died in this conflict likewise. Yuji Itadori, as is befitting of a shonen protagonist, has come close to death on more than one occasion in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Simply put, this third school of thought disregards the idea of the "strongest person ever" that so many shonen manga have done before and is focusing on the narrative at play.

It's arguable that both Higuruma and Yuji may end up injured from this. Sukuna dying here to make way for Kenjaku's plans would be typical, but not as soon as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 releases in 11 days, fans are still formulating theories as to how things will play out. With all the death that's happened at Sukuna's hands, including Megumi's sister, the death or defeat of the King of Curses is inevitable. The only question is how and when, as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 would probably be too soon after the arc just started with the Gojo showdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is eagerly anticipated for those waiting to see Higuruma's domain expansion potentially collide with Sukuna's or Sukuna getting sucked into it. One thing is for certain: the King of Curses isn't going down without a fight. The threat of Kenjaku is likewise on the horizon, but Sukuna must be overcome first.

