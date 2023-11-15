Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242: Major spoilers to expect

Following a long and restless break week for fans of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 is finally set to release this coming Monday, November 20, 2023, in Japan. Likewise, the anticipation of the next installment in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series is at an all-time high, with fans desperate to learn what’s set to happen next.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoiler information for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 is still unavailable at the time of this article’s writing and will be for another 24 to 48 hours. However, there are still some aspects of the coming issue that fans can count on being included, despite the current lack of information.

For starters, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 essentially has one of two main paths of focus it can take given current events in the series. These are, of course, either a continued focus on Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku or a shift in perspective back to the highly anticipated matchup of Ryomen Sukuna versus Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 set to give fans a treat with either of its two main focuses

Major spoilers to expect

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 is likely to follow one of two major paths, either of which will focus on one of the two ongoing fights in the series. However, the more likely one (which will also be the first addressed) is to continue focusing on Kenjaku and Takaba’s fight, considering the recent attention given to it.

If this is the case, the coming issue will likely open with the two going at each other once more, since Takaba’s backstory flashback concluded in the previous release. While a Kenjaku flashback in response is certainly possible, this seems unlikely considering that Akutami will probably want to save his backstory for later on in the series.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 should see the two get right back into their fight, with Takaba’s Cursed Technique working again now that he has his confidence back. Takaba may even begin to understand his Cursed Technique now thanks to the look back on his origins, which would make for an incredibly deadly opponent.

Assuming this does occur, the rest of the chapter will likely focus on Kenjaku trying to further analyze and figure out how to counter Takaba’s Cursed Technique. The issue is as likely to end with Kenjaku seemingly discovering a means of countering it as it is with Takaba continuing to pummel Kenjaku unrelentingly.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242’s alternate focus would be on Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, the exact path this focus would follow is much more difficult to predict, given that it would see the fight start. However, the opening scenes will most likely focus on Higuruma’s attempt to use his Domain Expansion on Sukuna in order to level the playing field.

More likely than not, this will end up proving unsuccessful in the second half of the chapter, with Sukuna then focusing his attention on Yuji and whatever new powers he has. In this case, the chapter would likely end with Yuji either preparing to use or actually using his new powers for the first time, setting up an explanation of them in the subsequent release.

