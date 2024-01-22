Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Shoko Ieiri bringing Gojo back is more possible than anyone thought

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 has recently come out, and the possibility of Satoru Gojo being brought back to life continues to be a huge talking point in the series' fandom. While the white-haired sorcerer was killed in chapter 236 by Ryomen Sukuna in their memorable combat, there have been a lot of fan theories about how he could be brought back to life, and now the most recent chapter has added to that possibility.

Now that it was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 that Ui Ui has been taking the wounded and dead bodies of the sorcerers who fought Sukuna to Shoko Ieiri, the designated doctor and healer that the good guys have, there has been speculation that Gojo could make a comeback.

However, it is also worth pointing out that there are nuances to this, and fan theories about Satoru's return don't guarantee that it is going to happen.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 has given some possibilities of Satoru Gojo coming back thanks to Shoko Ieiri

It was confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 that Ui Ui, through his teleportation Cursed Technique, has been taking the bodies of the wounded and deceased sorcerers to Shoko Ieiri, probably to heal most of them so they can go back to fight Ryomen Sukuna. This has led a lot of fans to assume that there is a possibility that Satoru Gojo could be brought back to life.

The theory in question is that Shoko is going to unite the two pieces of Gojo's body that Sukuna sliced, and Satoru himself is going to use his own version of the Reverse Cursed Technique to fully heal and be ready to fight.

This theory also seems to suggest that Utahime, whose Cursed Technique is based around powering up other people's abilities, could aid Shoko so her healing can be a lot more effective.

However, it is also worth pointing out that the Reverse Cursed Technique cannot bring people back to life, and Sukuna himself stated in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 that Gojo's body is dead.

This is a critical point because Satoru managed to come back to life against Toji Fushiguro because he learned the Reverse Cursed Technique when he was on the edge of death but didn't fully die yet, so that is a difference that needs to be taken into account.

Would Gojo's return hurt the story?

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 gave a good portion of the fandom the hope that there could be a comeback for Satoru Gojo, it is also a decent opportunity to question if that is the right decision. After all, despite how popular the white-haired sorcerer is in the anime community as a whole, there is a strong argument to be made that his return could hurt the story.

Author Gege Akutami has built a reputation of having no qualms about killing characters in this story, no matter who they are, and he has been fairly consistent in that regard, so bringing someone back would harm this concept.

Akutami has killed several popular and major characters, with Gojo being the best example and now his students, particularly Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu, are taking the helm against Sukuna and Kenjaku to save the world.

Gojo always wanted his students to surpass and build a better Jujutsu society because he knew he couldn't do it all on his own, so him coming back and finishing the job against Sukuna would feel disappointing and inconsistent with the story's evolution.

Furthermore, bringing Gojo back and having weakened or unable to fight would do him a disservice after having such a great battle with Sukuna in his last moments.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 has brought back the possibility of Satoru Gojo returning to the story through Shoko Ieiri's healing abilities, although this still remains a fan theory. Sukuna himself stated that Gojo's body was dead, so fans need to take these events with a pinch of salt.