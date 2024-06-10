Jujutsu Kaisen fans find Nanami in SpongeBob SquarePants in a way no one expected

Jujutsu Kaisen and Spongebob SquarePants share only one aspect: They are both anime of different genres that can never be linked in any way.

While the former tells the tale of Itadori Yuji, who hunts cursed spirits and gets tortured by a cursed spirit that is staying inside him, Ryomen Sukuna, the latter series tells the tale of an innocent sponge living in the middle of the sea who enjoys his everyday life making burgers and annoying his neighbor squid.

But X user (@JJKcontents) jokingly claims they have found a link between these two series, and it concerns a fan-favorite character. The X user found a character from the Nickelodeon series who resembled Kento Nanami from the MAPPA series. This has had the fandom in storm, with most of them considering this the return of their character after he died during the Shibuya arc.

Trending

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Fans react to finding Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen in Spongebob SquarePants

Expand Tweet

In an episode of Spongebob SquarePants, the X user spotted a character standing in the Krusty Krab, where Spongebob works, talking to Mr. Krabs, the owner of Krusty Krab.

This character's appearance was oddly reminiscent of the Jujutsu Kaisen character and the first-grade sorcerer, Kento Nanami. The character in the tweet wore formal clothing and glasses, a trademark of Nanami Kento, who is always seen hunting cursed spirits in such formal attire.

As expected, the tweet went viral hours after its posting. While the majority of the fandom considered this the second coming of their favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character, some fans couldn't believe such a character existed in real life.

Reactions from fans on the appearance of Nanami in Spongebob SquarePants

Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The fandom couldn't hold back their joy over witnessing the return of their favorite character and considered this his reincarnation after Mahito killed him during the Shibuya arc. Moreover, one part of the fandom jokingly considered this Nanami's second job as he considered leaving Jujutsu High moments before his death.

"WELCOME BACK NANAMI" a fan said.

"After losing his job at Jujutsu went to work at SpongeBob" another fan claimed.

"Bro reincarnated into a SpongeBob character" another one said.

On the other hand, a part of the fandom couldn't believe that such a character, who resembled Nanami to such an extent, even existed and questioned whether this was the doing of some fan.

Nemo as seen in the movie (Image via Walp Disney & Pixar Animation)

Some fans renamed this character 'Nemi-mi' or 'Nemo-mi' by combining the names of Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen and Nemo from Finding Nemo. As this Nickelodeon series takes place underwater, naming this character similar to the popular children's movie made sense.

Lastly, a fan considered the verse of this Nickelodeon near Kuantan Malaysia. Before Nanami died, he wished to visit Malaysia as it was on his bucket list. He died without visiting it, but it was shown that he visited a beach in Malaysia in his thoughts. Fans are now joking that after visiting the beach, Nanami entered the bikini bottom, where the Nickelodeon series takes place.

Expand Tweet

"Who did this?!?" a fan said

"Bikini bottom off the coast of malaysia CONFIRMED" another one said

Final thoughts

It is fun to see such character crossovers which are not fan-made. Although there is no connection between this Nickelodeon series character and Nanami, fans considered it worthy enough to declare this the second coming of the first-grade sorcerer.

With the anime adapting the Culling Game arc, things are about to get heated up for Itadori and the rest of the group Nanami left behind.

Related Links: