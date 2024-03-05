"Lobotomy SquarePants": Jujutsu Kaisen fans in tears as Toji becomes SpongeBob in a fan-edit

Toji Fushigoro was one of the reasons for the success of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. He developed a large fanbase and for good reason, because he gave the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, a hard time and a close-to-death experience.

But ultimately, he faced the wrath of an angry Gojo Satoru and died. Later in the series, he was reincarnated by the cursed technique of a cursed sorcerer during the Shibuya arc.

Recently, X user (@yotsu_0) shared a video showing a colored a panel of Toji Fushigoro from volume 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen. The catch is that the person coloring improvised the original shades of the characters and colored Toji such that he looked like a cartoon character, in particular, Spongebob.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans react to Toji becoming SpongeBob in a fan-edit

The panel covered in the coloring post was the one where Toji arrives in Dagon's domain.

Fans had a very interesting reaction upon seeing their favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character being given a crossover with Spongebob, a well-known nostalgic cartoon character.

Spongebob SquarePants is an American comedy cartoon series that was created by Stephen Hillenburg. The series was released on the Nickelodeon channel and has 299 episodes, which aired across 19 seasons.

Fans reacting to the Toji x Spongebob fan coloring (Image via X/Twitter)

Witnessing a strong character like Toji Fushigoro being colored like Spongebob definitely brought out laughs from fans.

The panel the X user colored was also funny because Toji's opponent was Dagon, an octopus-like cursed spirit. So, Dagon could be considered Squidward, another Spongebob SquarePants character, which makes this scene from Jujutsu Kaisen look like a Spongebob SquarePants scene.

Fans appreciating the Toji x Spongebob fan coloring (Image via X/Twitter)

Where some fans couldn't hold their laughs, others couldn't help but appreciate the talent of this X user. This crossover might be funny but it requires some serious skill to give a sketch colors that look realistic.

The detail this X user went into while giving colors to Toji's sketch is unmatched. By the end of the video, they even gave the background the colors of Bikini Bottom, the setting for Spongebob SquarePants, which goes to show the dedication put into this.

Who is Toji Fushigoro?

Toji Fushigoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushigoro is an antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen who made his first appearance during the Hidden Inventory arc (Gojo's Past arc). He was hired to kill the next Star Prisma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to stop Lord Tengen's merger. Riko was guarded by two special-grade sorcerers, namely Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, so Toji had to be careful.

Days passed and Gojo and Geto arrived at the point where Riko would undergo the merger. As Gojo let his guard down, Toji took the chance and stabbed him out of nowhere. Gojo asked Geto to take Riko and her maid inside to start the merger as he fought this monster.

He was surprised to realize that despite having no cursed energy, Toji was one of the strongest people he had ever faced. Ultimately, the latter was able to overpower Gojo and stabbed him, leaving him motionless on the ground.

On the other hand, Geto negotiated with Riko as she didn't want to become the next merger and leave her only family, her maid, behind. As Geto offered his hand to Riko to run away together, she was suddenly hit in the head by a bullet that was shot by Toji. As Geto saw this ordeal, he started to fight Toji. Unfortunately, he also wasn't able to beat the latter and Toji left with Riko's body.

Toji Fushigoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A few episodes later, Toji was shocked to see Gojo return. The latter had awakened his powers and learned the reverse cursed technique in just a few hours. A rematch happened between these two powerhouses and the strongest sorcerer prevailed as Toji was brutally killed.

During the Shibuya arc, Toji was brought back to life inside another human by the seance technique of Ogami, a cursed sorcerer. Ogami wanted to control Toji as he was inside another person, but being one of the strongest characters in the series, he declined her offer and killed the former.

He later went looking for strong opponents. Inside Dagon's domain, as the sorcerers were about to escape, Toji entered through the same pathway and demolished the special-grade cursed spirit Dagon.

After exiting Dagon's domain, Toji took Megumi, his son, to a different location as both of them engaged in a battle. After accessing his potential, he asked Megumi's name and killed himself.

