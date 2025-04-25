One Piece fans may already know what Mairejois' national treasure is (& it's not an Ancient Weapon)

One Piece chapter 761 teased the existence of a national treasure at Mariejois, as claimed by Doflamingo. To this day, some have forgotten about this treasure, and some are speculating what the truth about this could be. However, no one has any idea of what the truth of this treasure might be. Fortunately, the truth of this treasure might have already been revealed in the Final Saga.

The Abyss summoning circle might be the national treasure Doflamingo was referring to. Given the vast range of abilities associated with this circle, Doflamingo might want to get his hands on this machine that could produce its energy at the cost of human lives. This machine might also be the secret behind Imu's apparent immortality, hinting that fans shouldn't believe everything that meets the eye.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the truth about the national treasure at the Holy Land of Mariejois

The conversation between Law and Doflamingo (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 761, former warlords Trafalgar Law and Donquixote Doflamingo were fighting each other. During their fight, Doflamingo suddenly stopped and started calling out Corazon, stating how his own blood robbed him of the only thing, the Op-Op devil fruit, that could have helped the former warlord achieve the national treasure at the Holy Land of Mariejois.

Before disclosing the existence of this grand treasure, Doflamingo also unveiled his status as one of the members of Mariejois' inner circle. This hinted that Doflamingo might have some relations inside the Pangea Castle of Mariejois. After he was defeated, he wanted the world to kill him because the secret he held inside him—the reality of the national treasure—might turn the entire world around.

The Abyss circle as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

So, what could this national treasure be, such that it drove Doflamingo into insanity? The reality of this 'national treasure' might be inside the recently introduced magic that the World Government agents use for transportation. The Mariejois' national treasure could be the Abyss summoning circle, and what makes it a national treasure is its secret, which no one knows about.

As revealed by Shamrock, the Abyss circle could only be used by the people marked by it. These marks, as seen from the Holy Knights' character designs, might be the black patterns present on each character. In fiction, these marks are called sigils, normally defined as marks used for magic. Magic looks amazing to everyone, but some tricks hide dark secrets.

Doflamingo might have visited the Pangea Castle during his day as a Celestial Dragon and stumbled across the apparatus that makes the Abyss summoning circle capable of transporting World Government officials.

The mural as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

However, the fuel that this circle uses might be human lives, which is also hinted at from the right side of the One Piece mural. As seen in the mural, people went below a structure and lost their spark, signifying losing their lives.

Doflamingo, being a heartless human, might have termed this apparatus as a national treasure due to how many lives were sacrificed to create it. Moreover, the human sacrifices could also be the reason why Imu is considered immortal, just like the Gorosei. However, in reality, they might have finite lives, until the Abyss circle continues eating humans' lives.

Final Thoughts

As dark and amazing as this theory might sound, it still lacks the 'surprise' factor because the unveiling of a summoning circle as a grand treasure wouldn't impress the fans. The idea of this national treasure being the One Piece might be more unique. However, the above-stated theory doesn't have any loopholes when it comes to lore, so it might still be possible.

