Jujutsu Kaisen isn't Gojo's biography and fans must realize it soon

Jujutsu Kaisen's impact has been felt all across the animanga community even after its conclusion in September 2024. Numerous explanations for events, intriguing "what if" scenarios and a lot more are being discussed. The series left animanga lovers with memorable characters are global phenomenons today, like Gojo Satoru, Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and more.

Needless to mention, Gojo edges out the rest of the cast in terms of overall popularity. Dubbed "The Strongest Sorcerer of the Modern Day", the white-haired man's role was crucial to the story, but he didn't make it to the very end. While a massive number of fans were displeased with that fact, the truth is that Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't center on Gojo, even though he may be part of the main cast.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru isn't the series' champion

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Jujutsu Kaisen does not center on Gojo Satoru. Though he has been placed as a protagonist in the series, he isn't The protagonist. The story moreso centers on Yuji Itadori and his integration into the cruel Jujutsu World. From one who is completely unaware of its existence to fighting to protect it, his development was relatable, painful and organic. Gojo mentored him, introducing him to this world and teaching him what it means to be a sorcerer.

The Six Eyes user was also the pillar upon whom the Jujutsu World depended. Being seen as the strongest came with an immense burden and Gojo bore it with no complaints. But he couldn't do so forever and hence needed to prepare successors.These successors were the trio placed under his tutelage, i.e., Yuji, Megumi and Nobara, and the other Jujutsu High students. The world would look to their protection once Gojo bowed, which is what actually happened.

It is with good reason that the plot chose to seal Gojo away for such a long while and then have him meet his demise during the Shinjuku Showdown. To support the argument, there are a few Gojo-related facts that remained unexplored. For instance, the origin of his Six Eyes and his clan in general are still a mystery. They wouldn't be touched upon, only briefly mentioned due to him not being the center of it all. As Gege Akutami hinted, Gojo's presence in the story made it unbalanced.

Megumi Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, there needed to be a moment where the torch was passed on, which happened during Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc. Undoubtedly, his presence rightly looms large but then again, there was no promise of a hero's arc for him. Contrary to popular opinion, Akutami didn't betray Gojo, but his removal was part of a bigger narrative shift - the cost of idealism and the flaws of even the mightiest. Ultimately, Gojo Satoru was a catalyst, not the centerpiece.

Situations turned from bad to worse only after he was sealed away. With the center of power gone, evil could rise uninhibited. Such a drastic shift pushed characters like Yuji, Maki, Yuta and others to take a stand. Delving deeper, Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on humanity, Curses, and the burden of power, shared by those who possess, not just Gojo. The narrative did not bank on him, but showcased trauma, and moral greyness bring about.

Yuji contemplated what he was meant to be and do while Megumi grappled with his ideals. Elsewhere, Sukuna and Kenjaku were crucial in exposing the Jujutsu World's truth - a society built on deceit, loss, and warped evolution. Jujutsu Kaisen asks one question - is simply might enough to change a broken system? Even Gojo couldn't stop disaster or alter Jujutsu Society by himself. Him being unable to do so was thematic to power being useless without unity or reform.

Not a glorification of the strong, but Jujutsu Kaisen epitomizes what great power, or its lack, can do to people. The generation shaped by a damaged world drives the narrative, yearning for its next frontrunner.

Final Thoughts

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

All in all, while it does show off Gojo Satoru well, Jujutsu Kaisen is more of Yuji's growth and the greater concerns of power in a twisted world. The pink-haired teen's development feels organic and his victories feel deserved, given what he goes through. Unlike typical Shonen heroes, he gains no surprise power-up or overpowered tool that gives him an edge. Rather, it is his mentality to push on, albeit aided by his friends, that keeps him going.

Again, with Gojo positioned as the pillar that holds up Jujutsu Society, the series explores what happens when this pillar is taken away. Gojo getting sealed wasn't simply him being sidelined, but an instance of a drastic power shift and its consequenes. Through Gojo, the burden of power was shown and through Sukuna and Kenjaku, its misuse. By developing its supporting cast, Jujutsu Kaisen offered holistic storytelling and a well-rounded experience.

