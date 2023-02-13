Jujutsu Kaisen may show the complete version of Megumi’s Domain

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers have sent the fanbase of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s smash-hit manga series into an utter emotional tailspin. With Sukuna having taken over Megumi Fushiguro’s body and Yuji Itadori seemingly down for the count, fans truly have no idea what to expect next.

Fans were further confused by Sukuna's use of Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique. Additionally, Sukuna was not only able to use the technique, he managed to greatly increase the power and size of its associated Shikigami to a point far beyond Megumi’s capabilities.

However, fans are worried that Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique is the least of their potential worries. It is especially so if Sukuna can generally do everything Megumi can, but bigger and better.

Sukuna completing and using Megumi’s Domain Expansion may make him one of the most powerful in all of Jujutsu Kaisen

Alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers begin with Sukuna explaining that he previously realized the potential of Megumi’s Cursed Technique. He claims that these could surpass himself and his own.

However, he also sensed resistance from him, calling Megumi a cage like Yuji rather than a simple vessel. Sukuna reveals that he was waiting for the singular moment when Megumi’s soul would break, while a still-fingerless and horrified Yuji Iadori calls out to Megumi.

Sukuna then punches Yuji, launching him through several buildings and getting the attention of Fumihiko Takaba and Maki Zenin. As they head to Yuji, Sukuna laments how insects always appear out of nowhere while using Megumi’s Cursed Technique to summon the shikigami Nue.

However, Sukuna’s version of Nue is much larger and much more powerful, comparable to the size of Mothra from the Godzilla franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers then see Nue launch giant lightning bolts wildly as Hana regains consciousness. She screams at Angel for using the Purification Light on Megumi, but Angel calls it unavoidable since Megumi is hosting “The Fallen.”

Hana then uses her Cursed Technique to try and peel Sukuna off of Megumi, with her chant causing a large, pentagram-like symbol to appear all over the city.

Due to Hana using her and Angel’s Cursed Technique, something is seen being peeled off of Megumi. She screams that Megumi belongs to her and that Sukuna must give him back as a voice says “I remember.”

This is said just as Sukuna’s markings disappear from Megumi, prompting what is apparently him to approach and hug Hana, which she allows despite Angel’s warnings. However, it is then revealed that Sukuna is still present and in control, as he widens his mouth and prepares to swallow them whole.

What Sukuna’s use of Megumi’s Domain Expansion may mean

As detailed in the Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, Sukuna seems to be using Megumi’s moves and Cursed Technique on a much higher and more powerful level than Megumi ever did. While unconfirmed, fans are assuming that such a power boost would apply to Megumi’s currently-incomplete Domain Expansion as well.

In its incomplete form, the Chimera Shadow Garden allows Megumi to flood the area with thick, viscous shadows. Megumi, or any User of the Domain, is able to manifest multiple shikigami through the shadows. The user is also given advanced manipulation of all available shadows, able to move through them and use them as substitutes for their own body.

Those caught inside the domain are forced to reinforce their feet with Cursed Energy or risk falling into the shadowy abyss. Despite being liquid-like, the shadows offer no buoyancy or resistance, they also don't give those trapped within them any oxygen source. Those who drop into it will also fall indefinitely, as seen during Megumi’s fight versus Reggie Star earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen.

With the technique already being so powerful in its incomplete form, fans are holding their breath at what Sukuna might turn it into once completed. With a guaranteed-hit function, Chimera Shadow Garden becomes truly inescapable by guaranteeing that launched shikigami will hit and drag their target back into the domain.

There’s also Sukuna’s ability to use Domain Expansion as if he’s a painter using the air as his canvas, as described earlier in Jujutsu Kaisen. With this, Sukuna can turn Chimera Shadow Garden into an all-encompassing Domain Expansion with no true exit or entry.

Combined with the aforementioned effects of the incomplete Chimera Shadow Garden, a completed form being wielded by Sukuna might be the most powerful domain in the series.

