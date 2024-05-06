Jujutsu Kaisen movie timeline: How does the movie connect to the series?

While Gege Akutami's Shonen manga is one of the most popular series under serialization right now, fans often get confused about its anime due to the Jujutsu Kaisen movie. The animation studio MAPPA has released three anime to date, including two TV series and a movie. So, how does the movie connect to the series?

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who happens to consume the talisman of the strongest curse in existence, Ryomen Sukuna. This action results in Yuji receiving a death sentence. That's when the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, arrives to help him and postpones his sentence.

Where is the Jujutsu Kaisen movie in the timeline?

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen has three anime in total: two television anime seasons and one movie called Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Even though the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was released after the anime series' first season, chronologically, the movie timeline falls first in the timeline. This is because the movie's events start in November 2016 and end on Christmas Eve of 2017, i.e., the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. These events occur roughly six months before Yuji Itadori enrolls into Jujutsu High, i.e., the start of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

Here is the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline as per the anime that has been released to date:

Timeline Story Arc Anime March 2006 - September 2007

Hidden Inventory Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

November 2016 - December 2017

Cursed Child Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

June - August 2018

Fearsome Womb Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

September 2018

Vs. Mahito Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

September 2018

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

September 2018

Death Painting Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

September - November 2018

Shibuya Incident Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

November 2018

Itadori's Extermination Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2



Is Jujutsu Kaisen movie a prequel?

The Jujutsu Kaisen movie is a prequel to the main anime series due to the release dates of the manga series. Initially, the manga series was titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. It was released in Jump GIGA magazine from April to July 2017.

Following the series' popularity, manga creator Gege Akutami launched the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. After that, the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga was retitled Jujutsu Kaisen 0, making it a prologue story. This manga was later compiled into a single volume and published in December 2018.

Hence, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie that adapted the prologue story arc is a prequel to the main Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. This means that the events in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie take place about six months before the events in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

Fans must also note that the events from the Hidden Inventory Arc (Gojo's Past Arc) take place nearly 10 years before the Cursed Child Arc, i.e., the Jujutsu Kaisen movie timeline.

In what order should I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

There are two ways to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime: release order and chronological order. While release order is the optimal viewing order for the anime, some fans may want to choose chronological order to avoid any confusion.

The release order is as follows:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Jujutsu Kaisen movie Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

This watch order is quite easy to understand as it provides all the information required to understand the time a certain event occurs. It also does not leave the fan stranded in searching for the next episode they should watch to correctly fit into the chronological order.

The chronological order is as follows:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (episode 1 - 5)

Jujutsu Kaisen movie

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (episode 6 - 23)

The problem with this order is that fans can follow the chronological order to some extent if they truly want to follow it to perfection. However, they will need to pick and choose certain flashback events from the anime to watch them even before Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory Arc. This includes flashbacks involving Kugisaki Nobara, as seen in the Shibuya Incident Arc from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Thus, unless one is willing to make such efforts, they should watch the anime in its release order.

