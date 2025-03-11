Jujutsu Kaisen reused a Kenjaku concept on Sukuna to end the talent vs. experience debate

Jujutsu Kaisen creatively utilized its characters to explore concepts that would otherwise spark debates. A popular discussion that came to light at the series' conclusion was the talent vs. experience debate. Some believed talent was superior, while others argued that experience reigned supreme. Tying this into Jujutsu Kaisen, the pairings of Kenjaku-Geto and Sukuna-Megumi seemingly presented an answer in their own way.

In the first case, Kenjaku transplanted his brain into Geto's corpse, thus gaining access to everything Geto possessed—memories, techniques, and more. With his extensive experience and vast knowledge of Cursed Energy and Techniques, he seemingly unlocked a potential within Geto that had yet to be realized.

A similar situation occurred when Sukuna took over Megumi and used the boy's Ten Shadows and other techniques to their fullest, making him nearly impossible to defeat.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Talent vs. experience debate ended by recycling the Kenjaku concept on Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

To set the record straight, talent and experience are equally important, and depending on the situation, either one can prevail. In Jujutsu Kaisen, speaking of the first case, Kenjaku and Geto showcased how experience had the upper hand. This isn't to say that talent was useless or had no meaning. Rather, it implies that experience elevated and materialized what could have been.

Delving deeper, when Kenjaku took over Geto's body, he gained access to all his techniques, including Cursed Spirit Manipulation. Before him, Geto was well-versed in this technique and had learned to use it in creative ways. Maximum Uzumaki—an original and powerful move—was something he created. He was also capable of feats like amplifying low-level curses to empower them.

Enter Kenjaku, who, having access to this existing pool of knowledge, built upon it and used it better. He elevated Geto's Maximum Uzumaki to another level once he absorbed Mahito, thereby unlocking its "true value." As he explained in Shibuya, the technique's true value shone when a Semi Grade 1 or higher cursed spirit was used, and the technique was extracted, which is exactly what he did.

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA)

In simple terms, Kenjaku's years of experience were crucial in unleashing the oppressive powers of his host. This isn't to say that Geto wasn't talented; in fact, Suguru Geto had immense potential, and one could argue that he might have even surpassed Gojo Satoru if given the chance.

Labeling Kenjaku as better at Cursed Manipulation than Geto would be incorrect. Rather, it's more accurate to say that Kenjaku's expertise enabled him to elevate Geto's accumulated knowledge and techniques to the next level, allowing him to materialize and possibly enhance his existing potential. An example of this is when Kenjaku used mini-Uzumakis against Yuki—a case of experience over talent.

Geto would have eventually figured it out, but Kenjaku's expertise allowed him to act with speed. This strategy was later applied to the Sukuna-Megumi dynamic. On his own, Megumi Fushiguro was a highly talented sorcerer with enough potential to give Gojo a challenge.

However, he had yet to reach that pinnacle, and Sukuna's takeover of his body likely illustrated that. Sukuna's near-endless knowledge of Jujutsu and his creative use of Ten Shadows elevated every aspect of Megumi.

In conclusion

Kenjaku's Uzumaki (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Jujutsu Kaisen presents a nuanced take on the Talent vs. Experience debate, demonstrating that both elements are essential and context-dependent. The series emphasizes that experience can refine and enhance raw talent, as seen in Kenjaku's use of Geto’s abilities and Sukuna’s mastery over Megumi’s techniques.

Kenjaku’s deep understanding allowed him to push Geto’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation beyond its original capabilities. In another instance, Sukuna was able to unlock the full potential of the Ten Shadows technique while inhabiting Megumi’s body. These examples demonstrate that talent alone, though promising, may not suffice to maximize one’s abilities without the guidance of experience and knowledge.

Nevertheless, this does not undermine the significance of raw talent; rather, it underscores the necessity of refinement over time. Ultimately, Jujutsu Kaisen suggests that true mastery lies in the synergy of talent and experience.

