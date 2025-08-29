Jujutsu Kaisen’s biggest clan mystery was finally answered after Gojo’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen shocked fans when Gojo Satoru died during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, leaving behind a huge hole in the Jujutsu Society and an unclear future for the Gojo clan. Gojo's death signaled the end of the sorcerer who held both Limitless and Six Eyes in the last few centuries.

His emptiness left fans wondering how the future of the Gojo clan would exist without the strongest person among them. For a long time, the future of the Gojo clan remained a big mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen until the manga finally revealed the surprising answer.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How Gojo's death answered the mystery of the Gojo clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Gojo died fighting Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru’s death was an important moment for not only the Jujutsu realm but also his family. For most of the series, the saga surrounding the Gojo clan remained opaque. There was no readily available information on the inner workings of the clan, as the Jujutsu families, many of whose practices had been kept top secret, with floating references, specifically the Zen’in and Kamo families.

The only things that mattered about the Gojo clan were their extremely rare technique, Limitless, and the Six Eyes, which appeared rarely throughout the family history. Gojo Satoru was the first person to bear both in over 400 years, thereby bringing relevance to the clan.

Unfortunately for the Gojo clan, the death of Gojo Satoru left an uncertain and very dangerous void that made fans wonder whether the Gojo family would even exist without him.

Gojo using Limitless in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The manga actually conveyed that Gojo's demise brought the Gojo clan to the brink of collapse. After his death, all the other clans saw this weakness respectively; the Kamo family in particular wasted no time exploiting Gojo's death in the clan war, as Mei Mei suggested all along, and even discussing what that would look like in private. Nothing from the Gojo clan could contend with his stature; so, the whole clan was left exposed.

During this time, it seemed highly likely that the clan would slowly decline, or even be destroyed. This associative uncertainty left the fans with long-standing questions about one of the biggest unresolved matters in Jujutsu Kaisen: what would happen to the Gojo clan following the loss of their most powerful asset?

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The answer was through Yuta Okkotsu. Not technically a Gojo by blood in the absolute sense, Yuta was connected to the clan through a strong bond due to his heritage as a descendant of Michizane Sugawara, similar to Gojo. Most importantly, Yuta was left with Gojo's vision of the Jujutsu world and vowed to continue his teacher's heavy burdens.

After Gojo had passed, Yuta became the clan's leader in an unofficial capacity until he could stabilize the clan. His leadership stabilized the family and gave them the chance to create a new foundation for continued development.

Yuta saved the Gojo clan in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In the years that followed, Yuta married Maki, and they had children and grandchildren who joined the Gojo clan. This fact proved that the clan still survived and even thrived under the leadership of his pupil, although it was diminished in raw strength compared to the day of the Gojo.

And so, the puzzle of the Gojo clan was solved: the family did not fade into obscurity following Gojo's death; they continued because of Yuta, who would be recognized as the person who maintained the clan's legacy.

Final thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the passing of Gojo Satoru shifted the balance of power in the Jujutsu world, along with the decline of the Gojo clan and its future. What was destined to die, birthed new life, and was continued by Yuta Okkotsu.

Using Gojo's vision and creating a family of his own descendants, Yuta helped ensure the continuation of the Gojo family line, rather than its extinction. The Gojo clan may not be dead but living on, and Gojo's legacy continued after his own demise.

