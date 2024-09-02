Jujutsu Kaisen's Merger may have been Hiromi Higuruma all along, and like Sukuna, Yuji stopped that too

Jujutsu Kaisen is close to ending with just three manga chapters left, but fans are still coming up with theories before its conclusion, with this one on Reddit centered around Hiromi Higuruma.

The nascent sorcerer used to be a regular lawyer with a desire for justice, but this theory suggests that he was the Merger all along and was actually convinced by Yuji Itadori that there were still people worth protecting.

Naturally, when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen theories, this one is far-fetched and has some considerable plotholes, but there's no denying that it has some interesting ramifications. However, the more thought is put into it, the less likely it is to be true, especially considering the writing style of author Gege Akutami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

New Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Hiromi Higuruma was the Merger all along

Higuruma faced Sukuna in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There's this theory on Reddit that states that Higuruma was the Merger all along and the one in charge of overseeing Binding Vows throughout the story.

He lost faith in the Jujutsu world, but his encounter with Yuji Itadori allowed him to see that there were still people worth protecting and that humanity wasn't a lost cause, hence he undid the Merger before it began.

It goes without saying that this theory is extremely far-fetched, as the Merger was still taking form during the events of the Culling Games arc when Higuruma was first introduced. The character even has a detailed backstory of his years starting out as a lawyer and how he was disappointed with the system, making this theory even less likely.

Furthermore, it was shown that Kenjaku had control of the Merger until the moment he was killed by Yuta Okkotsu, which was transferred to Ryomen Sukuna at the last second of the former's life. At that point, Higuruma had been killed by the King of Curses, so this course of events wouldn't fit with this theory.

The character of Higuruma throughout the story

Higuruma aided Yuji when fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

Higuruma had a minor role throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, but he had an impact on the audience and the main character, Yuji Itadori.

He made his debut in the Culling Games arc and was one of the normal civilians who awakened his Jujutsu powers, thanks to Kenjaku, but stood out because he learned his Domain Expansion first instead of the basics.

Furthermore, a lot of people resonated with Higuruma's disappointment with the law system and desire to make justice happen on his own. That's something that's shown through his encounter with Yuji and later when they both face Ryomen Sukuna, with Higuruma being willing to give his life so the remaining sorcerers could have a chance against the King of Curses.

Final thoughts

This Jujutsu Kaisen theory of Hiromi Higuruma being the Merger is, as mentioned earlier, extremely far-fetched and doesn't have much of a leg to stand on. Furthermore, this is too much of a plot twist for Gege Akutami to ignore or not address it, which adds another problem to this concept.

