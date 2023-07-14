Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2: Every difference between anime and manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 was released on July 13, 2023. The episode continued the events of the Hidden Inventory arc and saw Gojo and Geto occupied in their mission to safely escort Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel, and battle curse users of Q Group in the process.

Like the previous episode, this one was filled with many anime-only sequences and scenes. Moreover, several scenes from the manga were also extended in this episode. While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 doesn't have a long anime-only scene like the Utahime and Mei Mei one in the first episode, fans were treated with an extended scene of Toji Fushiguro and several original tweaks here and there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 saw numerous original anime-only scenes and extensions

1) Geto Suguru making tea at the beginning of the episode wasn't shown in the manga

Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 starts with an anime original scene of Geto Suguru making tea. Having captured a member of the Q group who was on a mission to kill the Star Plasma Vessel, Geto was seen taking a sip of his tea. While the manga had shown Geto capturing the Q group member, his making tea wasn't shown.

2) Extended scene of Toji Fushiguro betting on a race

Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Mappa)

So far, Mappa has done an incredible job portraying the character of Toji Fushiguro. While the manga also had some amazing moments of Toji, it seems the anime adaptation has given him more screen time. The extended scene of Toji betting on a race, his slight pause at the mention of Megumi's name, everything just added a layer of excellence to his characterization.

3) Yaga sitting on a curse while calling Gojo was cut, but the dialogue was retained

Master Yaga in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 had another difference from the manga, and this time, it involved principal Yaga. In the manga, he was shown to be calling Gojo Satoru and telling him that Master Tengen had ordered them to oblige Riko Amanai's requests. While the dialogue was retained in the anime, Yaga sitting on a Curse wasn't shown.

4) Riko petted Geto's curse in the anime, while in the manga, she didn't

Riko Amanai petting Geto's curse (Image via Mappa)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2, there was another interesting addition of a scene when Riko petted Geto's curse. This particular scene wasn't sketched in the manga.

5) Added scenes of Riko hanging out with her friends in school

Riko Amanai hanging out with her friends in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via Mappa)

Mappa has done well to include little additions here and there in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2. In the manga, Riko Amanai hanging out with her friends was shown in only one panel. However, short sequences of Riko hanging out with her friends were added for dramatic purposes and to instill a sense of sympathy for Riko Amanai.

The scene didn't cut Geto's dialogue on how Riko won't be able to see her friends and family anymore after the merging event. Riko's slice-of-life moments with Geto's dialogue were better executed in the anime.

6) The episode didn't show Geto's surveillance spirits

Surveillance spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Chapter 67 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga explicitly shows Geto's surveillance spirits watching over Riko Amanai. If anything were to happen to Riko, those spirits would have immediately let Geto know. However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 didn't feature the spirits. Instead, it was implied that the spirits were crushed and Riko was in danger.

7) An added scene of Toji bumping into a person in a restaurant

Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via Mappa)

One of the highlights of the episode was Toji Fushiguro getting more screen time. The episode featured an anime original scene of Toji bumping into a guy in a restaurant, spilling his drink and food in the process. Instead of being sorry, he was seen to be intimidating the person.

Furthermore, Toji made tea while speaking to his client on the phone. The way Toji hung up on the client in the anime was also quite different from the manga. In the same scene, a close-up shot of a Takoyaki skewered by two chopsticks foreshadowed the upcoming events.

8) A flashback of Shoko explaining the Reverse Cursed Technique wasn't in the adapted chapters

Shoko in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via Mappa)

When Gojo and Geto rescued Riko Amanai from the attacks of Q Group, Gojo wondered if he could use RCT like Shoko to heal Amanai. The scene shifted to a flashback showing Shoko trying to explain RCT to Geto and Gojo but failing miserably. While this particular flashback was not drawn in the manga, Shoko's explanation of RCT is actually taken from a later chapter.

9) Changing the way Gojo holds Riko during a fight with a curse user

The difference in the way Gojo holds Riko Amanai (Image via Gege Akutami/Mappa)

There was a subtle change in how Gojo Satoru held Riko Amanai while escaping her school. In the manga, Gojo seemed to grasp her by her clothes, while in the anime version, he held her by his open palm. This is an interesting addition that also presents Gojo's powers. He used his cursed technique to hold Riko.

10) Gojo explains his limitless and how it works through his glasses

Gojo explaining his powers in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via Mappa)

For dramatic purposes, Gege Akutami and Mappa tweaked the scene where Gojo explains his powers to the curse user with clones. In the anime, Gojo explains the power of his limitless through a series of flashbacks to the prior scenes, and it's shown through his glasses.

Conclusion

Apart from the above-mentioned changes and additions, there were a few more scenes that Mappa seem to have tweaked. For example, the setting of Gojo versus the close curse user was somehow different. The way he fought was also vastly different from the manga.

Geto versus the old man was also slightly extended. Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 didn't have a long anime sequence like the first episode. However, the subtle changes were nicely fitted into an overall well-knit episode.

