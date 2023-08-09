Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's special Megumi fanart gets everyone hyped for Shibuya arc

After an exciting conclusion to Gojo's past arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will return once again on August 31, 2023, with the highly anticipated Shibuya arc. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen cannot contain their excitement as a new impressive fanart for Megumi Fushiguro has surfaced on the internet.

As fans know, the Shibuya arc is one of the best arcs of Gege Akutami's magnum opus. It not only features intense battles but also jaw-dropping plot twists. As a result, the anime adaptation of the Shibuya arc is an enormously significant moment for the series.

Megumi Fushiguro is one of the integral characters to feature in the Shibuya arc. Hence, fans are elated to see a new fanart of Megumi as the countdown to August 31, 2023, has already begun.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

A fanart featuring Megumi Fushiguro has heightened excitement for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 2

As mentioned earlier, the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to release on August 31, 2023, and introduce the fans to the famous Shibuya arc. Amid the anticipation and excitement, a fanart by @JujutsuTwts featuring Megumi Fushiguro has gone viral on the internet.

It is imperative to note that Megumi hasn't been shown in action properly since Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Even though he did appear towards the last segment of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, he wasn't featured in any battle, as part one was focused on Gojo's past and his dynamics with Suguru Geto.

Megumi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, in the Shibuya arc, Megumi Fushiguro will shine on more than one occasion. Not only would he reveal a new power of his Ten Shadows, but he would also confront someone from his past.

Megumi will witness the true despair of being a Jujutsu Sorcerer and would try to save the non-Jujutsu sorcerers from the special grade curses in this arc. He will summon the Mahoraga for the first time in the story, and also meet his father, Toji Fushiguro.

The grim and dark tone of the fanart only foreshadows the mood of the upcoming part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Fans react to Megumi's fanart visual for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Fans have begun the countdown to the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will adapt the Shibuya arc of Gege Akutami's manga. Several JJK enthusiasts have expressed their excitement about the same and noticed how intense Megumi looks in the fanart.

bishop, the rich auntie @thebishhop @JujutsuTwts Please stop playing games with me! I cabt wait another day

Some fans of the series already know about the events of the Shibuya arc, and, as a result, they are bracing themselves for the upcoming chaos.

x0x @xx00xx_jj @JujutsuTwts It's gonna be so long bro and the outcome is insane

charlotte.weir @charlotteweir10 I'm both dreading it and also really wanting it to come out now at the same time. @JujutsuTwts STOPI'm both dreading it and also really wanting it to come out now at the same time.

What is expected in Shibuya Arc?

Shibuya arc (Image via Gege Akutami)

The first part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 adapted Gojo's Past arc and ended on August 3, 2023. As per the schedule, the second part of the series will commence on August 31, 2023, and will adapt the Shibuya arc of Gege Akutami's manga, Jujutsu Kaisen.

According to the manga, the Shibuya arc is where Jujutsu Kaisen truly diverts from the traditional Shonen tropes. This arc features numerous intense battles between the Jujutsu Sorcerers versus special grade curses. Moreover, fans can expect a lot of plot twists in this arc.

Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The entire tone of the story changes following this arc. Even though Gojo's Past Arc had shown the corruptness permeating the Jujutsu World, its full extent will be exhibited in the upcoming season. The main highlight of the next season would be the sealing of Gojo Satoru.

This will enforce the dark twists in the story, and portray a bleak picture of the Jujutsu Society, as a whole. As for Megumi, Yuji, and others, they will find themselves in a plethora of adverse situations.

Last but not least, this arc is expected to see several popular characters perishing. This is where this arc takes a dynamic shift from the major Shonen manga series.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.