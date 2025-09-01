Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer confirms the culling game will be legendary

When MAPPA Studios unveiled the eagerly awaited trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, formally known as &quot;The Culling Game Part 1,&quot; the anime community erupted in excitement. The upcoming season, which is scheduled to debut in January 2026, is expected to adapt one of the most ambitious and extensive arcs in the series. As fans analyzed each frame of the evocative teaser, which featured the vicious tournament planned by the main antagonist of the series, Kenjaku, Twitter turned into a battleground of frenzy. The anime world has been rocked by the news, with many predicting it will be a masterpiece before it even comes out.What's coming in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3Following the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the anime will immediately delve into the Culling Game arc, according to the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer. It presents a lethal tournament created by Kenjaku, with both returning heroes and intriguing new characters, and is the manga's longest and darkest arc.Higuruma, Takaba, Kashimo, and a changed Naoya are important inclusions, and Yuta Okkotsu's comeback from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expected to upend the plot. As MAPPA manages a hectic schedule, the core production team is still in place, with Yosuke Yajima, Hiromi Niwa, Yoshimasa Teuri, and Hiroshi Seko returning.Also read: Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami's new manga will only lead to disappointmentA tonal shift is highlighted by the trailer's strange pink-purple color scheme, which promises a visually unique and psychologically difficult season that has fans excitedly awaiting its premiere.Fan reactionsYuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (Image via MAPPA)Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were ecstatic to see the Culling Game arc finally animated when the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer was released. The creepy tone and vivid pink-purple color scheme of the teaser were praised for effectively conveying the psychological depth and distinctive visual style of the arc.&quot;I can’t wait !!!!!,&quot; exclaimed one fan.&quot;Can't wait to see Sukuna's next move,&quot; said one fan.&quot;We’re gonna be well fed. I can’t even wait,&quot; said another fan.Also read: Kagurabachi manga's biggest arc yet might face the same problems as Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya ArcAnticipation is high for anime-only scenes from MAPPA, and character debuts like Higuruma and Kashimo are generating major hype. Yuta’s return also excited viewers.&quot;This is peak,&quot; stated one fan.&quot;January so far 2026,&quot; stated another fan.&quot;They cooked man,&quot; said another fan.Also read: Gege Akutami gives One Piece's Gorosei the Jujutsu Kaisen touchThe overwhelming majority of responses are positive, despite some people being concerned about MAPPA's strict manufacturing schedule. Discussions are dominated by terms like &quot;peak&quot; and &quot;legendary,&quot; making this one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2026.ConclusionPhillmatic @Phillmatic_TVLINK@WSJ_manga WEEEE BACKKKKK!!! Can't wait to see how the anime elevates this arc, and I wonder if they'll add extra anime only scenes as well🧐Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is shaping up to be nothing short of legendary. The next season is prepared to set the standard once again, with a story arc as dramatic and tumultuous as The Culling Game, a returning all-star production crew, and a fandom more fervent than ever. Fans were left wanting more as the trailer accomplished its goals of thrilling, terrifying, and teasing. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has the potential to rank among the best anime seasons of the decade if MAPPA continues to deliver, as it has consistently done.Also readYou may think I'm crazy, but Gojo was Akutami's greatest masterpiece in Jujutsu KaisenA Jujutsu Kaisen homage in the recent PSG vs. Real Madrid match has fans saying, &quot;We're taking over the WORLD.&quot;10 anime powers more difficult to understand than Gojo's Infinity from Jujutsu Kaisen