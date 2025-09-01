  • home icon
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer confirms the culling game will be legendary

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Sep 01, 2025 02:00 GMT
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer confirms the culling game will be legendary (Image via MAPPA)
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer confirms the culling game will be legendary (Image via MAPPA)

When MAPPA Studios unveiled the eagerly awaited trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, formally known as "The Culling Game Part 1," the anime community erupted in excitement. The upcoming season, which is scheduled to debut in January 2026, is expected to adapt one of the most ambitious and extensive arcs in the series.

As fans analyzed each frame of the evocative teaser, which featured the vicious tournament planned by the main antagonist of the series, Kenjaku, Twitter turned into a battleground of frenzy. The anime world has been rocked by the news, with many predicting it will be a masterpiece before it even comes out.

What's coming in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Following the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the anime will immediately delve into the Culling Game arc, according to the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer. It presents a lethal tournament created by Kenjaku, with both returning heroes and intriguing new characters, and is the manga's longest and darkest arc.

Higuruma, Takaba, Kashimo, and a changed Naoya are important inclusions, and Yuta Okkotsu's comeback from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expected to upend the plot. As MAPPA manages a hectic schedule, the core production team is still in place, with Yosuke Yajima, Hiromi Niwa, Yoshimasa Teuri, and Hiroshi Seko returning.

A tonal shift is highlighted by the trailer's strange pink-purple color scheme, which promises a visually unique and psychologically difficult season that has fans excitedly awaiting its premiere.

Fan reactions

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (Image via MAPPA)
Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were ecstatic to see the Culling Game arc finally animated when the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer was released. The creepy tone and vivid pink-purple color scheme of the teaser were praised for effectively conveying the psychological depth and distinctive visual style of the arc.

"I can’t wait !!!!!," exclaimed one fan.
"Can't wait to see Sukuna's next move," said one fan.
"We’re gonna be well fed. I can’t even wait," said another fan.

Anticipation is high for anime-only scenes from MAPPA, and character debuts like Higuruma and Kashimo are generating major hype. Yuta’s return also excited viewers.

"This is peak," stated one fan.
"January so far 2026," stated another fan.
"They cooked man," said another fan.

The overwhelming majority of responses are positive, despite some people being concerned about MAPPA's strict manufacturing schedule. Discussions are dominated by terms like "peak" and "legendary," making this one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2026.

Conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is shaping up to be nothing short of legendary. The next season is prepared to set the standard once again, with a story arc as dramatic and tumultuous as The Culling Game, a returning all-star production crew, and a fandom more fervent than ever.

Fans were left wanting more as the trailer accomplished its goals of thrilling, terrifying, and teasing. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has the potential to rank among the best anime seasons of the decade if MAPPA continues to deliver, as it has consistently done.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

