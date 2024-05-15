Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna vs Peak Spider Man could be a generational battle and fans know it too

In the mix of anime and Marvel, fans are really excited to see their favorite characters, like Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen and Spider-Man, face off against each other. This idea gets everyone talking and arguing about who would win if they actually fought.

These talks are about more than just who's the strongest. Spider-Man is super quick and powerful, has a cool 'spider-sense,'' and is smart enough to make his own web shooters. Sukuna has strong magic powers and can even control fire, which really makes fans think hard about who'd win.

Who will win the battle: Peak Spider-man vs. Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

This fan debate ignited on the X platform as people pondered if Marvel's strongest Spider-Man could actually beat Sukuna, Jujutsu Kaisen's King of Curses. The core theme of the discussion is not just who is more powerful but who can outwit the other. Spider-Man is gifted with superhuman speed and strength, and his spider-sense adds to his raw power with his intelligence and self-made web-shooters.

On the other side is Sukuna, who has a command over cursed energy, significant physical strength, fire manipulation, and magical abilities. His recent display of the Flame Arrow technique has especially fueled the fire of this debate, making fans analyze the intricate details of what could be an intense battle.

Fans react and share their opinion about who would win the battle

Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA Studio)

A fan mentioned that Spider-Man is stronger in terms of physical power. However, Sukuna has many powerful abilities that can defeat an opponent instantly. Some of these abilities are too fast or too tricky for Spider-Man's spider-sense to dodge.

"Spider-Man with his highest feats outscales physically. The issue is Sukuna has MANY abilities that are quite literally one-shot insta-kill moves. You can’t really dodge it with Spider Sense either depending on which specific ability he throws out as well." a fan said.

"Peak Spider-Man collapses the MHA universe... But peak Peter Parker 616 'Spider-Man is otherworldly." the original thread poster responded.

Talking about Sukuna's enemy, his Flame Arrow is a strong move that can burn up almost everything. Sukuna's fans have fun sharing a silly clip that shows his ability to make a magical zone. They tease that he wouldn't stand a chance if Peter Parker went up against that. It's all in good fun, though.

"Once Peter gets this POV, that’s game." another sukuna fan said.

Sukuna's self-healing and ability to grow extra arms make him a formidable opponent for anyone, including Spider-Man, fans argue.

"with spider sense, he could dodge most of Sukuna’s attacks. But Sukuna has an attack that instantly destroys everything in a 200 meter radius, so it would come down to whether or not spider sense would give him enough time to get 200m away." a fan said.

How fans imagine the fight would go on various platforms?

Sukuna's flame arrow (Image via MAPPA Studio)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans say he's as strong as a fiery character from Ben 10 but suggest taking these claims lightly.

"maybe for 616, but I've also seen people say Sukuna is on Pyronite level after burning a city, which is a species in Ben 10 known for temper tantrums causing supernovas as infants, so take it with a grain of salt." a sukuna fans said.

Some fans mentioned that just one domain expansion from Sukuna could easily defeat his opponent.

"One domain expansion from Sukuna, and it’s over for bro." said another fan.

This fight between Spider-Man and Sukuna is really exciting because they are both super strong but in their own ways. Spider-Man is really fast and strong. Sukuna, though, has some cool powers that could finish the fight fast. Fans of both have great points about who might win. It's a fun fight to think about because they both have special powers that make it interesting.

No matter which side you're on, it's clear this would be an incredible and intense battle to see.

Also read:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso may still live on in Yuji, and a hidden detail from Akutami proves it

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is getting sick of itself and latest comments prove it

Jujutsu Kaisen x Chainsaw Man fans unite in epic fanart comparing the main casts