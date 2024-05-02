Jujutsu Kaisen: Ino, not Yuji, may be the first target of Sukuna's Flame

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 ended with a cliffhanger, with Sukuna using his Flame to finally annihilate the remaining sorcerers. This led fans to assume that a couple of characters could die now. While there are arguments for several sorcerers to die in the coming chapters, there is a very good chance that Takuma Ino could be the next casualty.

Ino is a character who has gained the most in terms of respect and appreciation from the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom during the Sukuna fight. This was particularly because of his constant desire to battle the King of Curses and helping out from time to time in small but significant manners.

All of that suggests that Sukuna, if he decides to take down sorcerers one by one, could focus on Ino first because of how much of an annoyance he has been to him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Ino might be Sukuna's next victim in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

There is a good possibility that Sukuna might target Takuma Ino because of how much of a problem he has been during the battle against the sorcerers. As the King of Curses was focusing on several individual battles, such as the ones against Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen'in, Ino got involved in some moments as a distraction and gave the other sorcerers a chance to hit him.

Chapter 258 ended with Sukuna attempting to do his Flame Arrow, which suggests that he is done messing around with the fight. Taking down Ino could allow him to focus on the rest of the sorcerers, who are more powerful than Nanami Kento's protege. However, it is also worth pointing out that Sukuna could attack a lot of characters simultaneously and Ino could end up being one of the casualties.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that Ino's character has grown in people's estimations because of his display against Sukuna in this battle. While he is weaker than the King of Curses, Ino has contributed to the battle without being dead weight and honored Nanami's legacy by using his Cursed Weapon.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Sukuna might take some casualties in the coming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, which would be the most logical development considering recent events and the character's track record. Sukuna has activated his Domain Expansion and is about to shoot his Flame Arrow, which is why it would make sense that he could take down a few more characters, especially considering how he has murdered other sorcerers.

It is also worth pointing out that the coming chapters could show more developments of the fight between Hakari and Uraume, which has been left on the back burner since Satoru Gojo's death more than twenty chapters ago. There is also the possibility of Yuta Okkotsu returning to the battlefield or at least confirming what is going on with him after he was defeated by Sukuna.

Final thoughts

Ino could probably be the next casualty in Jujutsu Kaisen since he has managed to be an annoyance to the King of Curses and also Sukuna seems to want to end the battle quickly now.

