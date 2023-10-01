Jujutsu Kaisen teaser shows the true horror Sukuna had Megumi go through

Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular anime series gaining recent attention, is known for its dark themes and intense action scenes. In this gripping narrative, fans follow Megumi Fushiguro, a young jujutsu sorcerer, as he finds himself entangled in a nightmarish ordeal. The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, takes form within his own body.
This article will delve into the chilling horrors that Megumi experiences when possessed by Sukuna. Fans witness heartbreaking losses of loved ones and the terrifying surrender of control over his own body. Megumi's journey stands as a testament to the profound depths of horror within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's Terrifying Ordeal with Sukuna
In Megumi's tumultuous journey, the first devastating event he experiences revolves around the tragic loss of his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro. Upon reuniting with her, now known as Yorozu, Megumi's heart shatters witnessing her vulnerable state under someone else's control.
In a shocking turn of events, Sukuna gains control over Megumi's body in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 219. In a merciless display of power, the former overpoweringly takes the life of Yorozu/Tsumiki Fushiguro. This incident leaves Megumi engulfed in grief and despair, serving as a haunting reminder of Sukuna's destructive capabilities. The weight of losing his sister burdens Megumi greatly, intensifying his resolve to confront and conquer the curse that has consumed his existence.
Fushiguro's Loss of Control Over His Own Body
After Sukuna's manifestation inside Megumi's body in chapter 212, the young sorcerer finds himself under the influence of the curse. Struggling to maintain control over his actions and abilities, Megumi wrestles with Sukuna's overwhelming presence that dominates his consciousness.
Sukuna harbors intentions of tormenting Megumi's soul to gain absolute control over his physical vessel. This internal conflict deepens the psychological torture within Megumi's already treacherous journey, leaving him in a constant state of unease and vulnerability.
Sukuna's Shield Against Gojo's Powerful Attacks
During the intense battle between Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna, Megumi finds himself caught in a horrifying ordeal. Sukuna, desperate to evade the formidable Gojo Satoru, manipulates Megumi's soul into enduring relentless attacks and injuries from Unlimited Void a total of 5 times.
As a result, Megumi becomes nothing more than a shield used by Sukuna against his powerful adversaries. The toll on Megumi's physical well-being is undeniable, as he becomes a mere pawn in the clash between these two immensely mighty forces.
The Death of Gojo Satoru
In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, the horrors inflicted upon Megumi reach new heights. Sukuna, wielding control over Megumi's 10 Shadows Technique, harnesses Mahoraga's power to outmatch Gojo's Infinity and mercilessly splits Gojo Satoru in two. This shocking act not only deepens Megumi's torment but also underscores the terrifying grasp of Sukuna's reign of terror.
Complete Destruction of Megumi's Body After Sukuna Transforms into his Heian Era Form
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, Kashimo faces off against Sukuna while Uraume and Hakari engage in a domain battle. Yorozu's Cursed Tool, Kamutoke, unleashes an electric attack on Kashimo, who proves resistant to electricity. Employing his Cursed Technique, Genjuu Kohaku, Kashimo utilizes waves of Cursed Energy to strike his opponents.
However, this power strains his body. In an impressive display of agility, Kashimo takes on an intangible electric form to deliver multiple blows to Sukuna's Heian Era manifestation.
The chapter concludes as Sukuna's Reincarnation transformation begins anew, unleashing chaos upon Megumi's body and leaving him battered and broken. Once a promising jujutsu sorcerer, he now stands as a mere shell of his former self—a tragic testament to the destructive power of curses and the toll they take on their victims.
Final Thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen tells a captivating and chilling narrative, delving deep into the realms of horror and despair. Megumi Fushiguro's journey serves as a haunting reminder of the unimaginable terrors lurking within this fantastical world. Throughout his story, he experiences profound loss, both in terms of loved ones and control over his own body.
This poignant portrayal unveils the dire consequences that come with encountering the malevolent force embodied by Ryomen Sukuna. Fans eagerly anticipate the series' continuation, uncertain about Megumi's fate and the ultimate resolution of his nightmarish ordeal. This leaves them on the edge of their seats, craving more of Jujutsu Kaisen's gripping darkness.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.