Jujutsu Kaisen: Unofficial Toji one-shot reveals the darkest backstory possible (and it's all but confirmed by Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen first introduced the character of Toji Fushiguro during the Hidden Inventory arc, during which he managed to kill Satoru Gojo. Although his backstory wasn't shown in the manga or the anime, it was clear that his mentality and brutality directly resulted from the abuse that the Zen'in clan inflicted on him.

Toji Fushiguro's backstory and the specifics have intrigued fans, especially considering his numerous references throughout the chapters and his overall impact on Geto and Gojo that set them on their respective paths. A fan-made Jujutsu Kaisen one-shot based on Toji Fushiguro's backstory, named Hibernation, was released and became an instant hit, considering how it captures the essence of his backstory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan-made Toji one-shot is the closest thing to a canon Toji side story

The Hibernation one-shot takes references from Gege Akutami's comments about Toji's past and the information from the manga. The one-shot starts with Zen'in clan members exposing a young Toji to a curse to see whether Toji could perceive cursed spirits. Toji couldn't see cursed spirits due to his heavenly restriction and was deemed trash within the Zen'in clan.

As a result, Toji's mother took her own life by hanging herself from a sakura tree. Toji saw his mother's dead body but was soon interrupted by his father, who ordered his servants to remove the body since it was an eyesore.

Toji was then shown training as a part of the Kukuru unit, during which a higher-up of the Zen'in clan dragged him to the pit full of cursed spirits and threw him in there while bragging about how his son had achieved a lot while being the same age as Toji.

The chapter then cuts to a severely injured Toji, unconscious for three days. The chapter also showcased how Toji got his iconic scar - it was an injury incurred by Toji while being thrashed around in the pit full of cursed spirits. The Hibernation one-shot ends with Toji talking to his father about how he wouldn't die even if he hung himself. He also declares how he'll put the Zen'in clan through hell before he goes out.

Although it is a fan-made manga, most of the happenings of the manga, like Toji getting his scar in the pit full of cursed spirits and all the abuse that the Zen'in clan inflicted upon him, are accurate to the information revealed by Gege Akutami in the manga. So, the events of the fan-made manga can arguably be an accurate depiction of Toji's past.

Fan reactions to the Hibernation one-shot

Although Hibernation one-shot is a fan-made manga based upon the crumbs of Toji's backstory spread throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it takes all the vital information from the actual manga and the actual canon information while filling the gaps with completely believable depictions of the Zen'in clan.

Although Toji Fushiguro's backstory remains extensively explored in the manga, this one-shot stands as the closest thing to a side story that can actually be believed since it is primarily based on the information from the manga.

Many fans have expressed how needed this one-shot is while also expressing their wishes for Gege Akutami to confirm it or release an actual side story or one-shot revolving around Toji's backstory.

Toji Fushiguro is one of the most pivotal and most memorable characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series besides Gojo. Toji Fushiguro originally went by Tojio Zen'in. He was born into the widely hated Zen'in clan. He was subjected to a lot of abuse and hatred, which molded him into the reckless and ruthless sorcerer known by fans.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga delved into Toji's backstory for a bit and mentioned that the Zen'in clan members abused him for entertainment and even threw him into the cursed spirit pit out of spite and deranged sadism.

Although much about his backstory had been kept hidden, along with what exactly happened to him and what happened to his parents, the fan-made one-shot manages to shed some light on it.

