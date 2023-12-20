Kagurabachi chapter 15 spoilers: Char's tragic backstory is revealed as she reunites with Chihiro

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 15 have already arrived online, even though the chapter is slated to release on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. According to them, the chapter explores Char's backstory, including how she was separated from her mother.

Additionally, it delves into Chihiro defeating his enemies to reunite with Char. The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the dark-haired protagonist breaking the Enchanted Blade's theoretical limits to achieve a stronger version of Kuro. It also revealed how Shiba intended to find out Sojo's connection with Hisaku.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 spoilers show Char's backstory and her reunion with Chihiro

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 15 is titled Feast. It begins with a flashback scene featuring Char and her mother enjoying a sumptuous meal together. The mother asks her daughter to show where she is hurt, but Char tells her that it's already healed.

She further inquires whether or not anyone has seen her wound being instantly healed and advises her to be more careful once school starts. Char's mother also explains to her daughter that it's bad news if anyone finds out about her special powers.

As such, she advises her to reveal her powers only to someone whom she trusts the most. Char's mother once disclosed her secret to the person she loved the most— her husband. However, the revelation scared him, and he fled. That said, she was still happy to make beautiful memories with Char.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 then returns to the present time and shows Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating his amplified version of Kuro (Kuro: Shred) to cut down a sorcerer named Metal Bracer. The chapter then reveals that Chihiro's small Kuro uses up the same Genryoku as a regular one.

Even though it's weaker than a normal Kuro, it delivers a better compact swing and quicker slash. As such, Chihiro's Kuro: Shred lets him summon a cluster of black goldfish to deliver twenty smaller slashes, making the impact more profound.

Although he sacrificed a large amount of Genryoku, it enabled him to release quick slashes that didn't put stress on his body. At that moment, under extreme focus, Chihiro's "feeling of understanding" accelerates, and he performs Nishiki to wipe out a bulk of sorcerers.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 then shifts to another flashback, where Genichi Sojo recounts the tale surrounding the Kyonagi Clan's fate. According to him, there was a rumor that if someone consumed the flesh of a Kyonagi clan member, they would gain immortality.

As such, ten years ago, shortly after the Great War, the Kyonagi's village was attacked, bringing destruction to their clan. However, Sojo came across information that only one girl survived, and it was Char's mother.

She fled the village at the age of 13 and then hid in society, living in secrecy. Sojo then mocked her for bringing her daughter to "hell." Kagurabachi chapter 15 spoilers then show Char's mother locked up inside a cell, with Sojo collecting her blood samples.

Following that, the chapter reveals how she helped her daughter escape from Sojo's prison at the expense of her own life. She stayed back to deal with the pursuers, just to let Char escape and find happiness.

The chapter then saw a tearful departure in the form of a flashback as the little girl said her final goodbyes. It was then revealed that Char's mother had set fire to the research machines, burning several researchers to death in the process.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 15 shows Chihiro destroying Sojo's guards while being cloaked in Nishiki. His unwavering resolve helped him reach greater heights and kill every guard that stood before Char's actual location.

Decapitating two final guards, the black-haired sorcerer brought out a piece of bread from his pocket and gave it to the little girl. The chapter ends with a heartwarming reunion, with Char, full of tears, telling Chihiro that he is late.

