Kagurabachi chapter 17 spoilers: Chihiro finds a new vision as the battle against Sojo comes to an end

While Kagurabachi chapter 17 is planned to release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans for the same have already been leaked. According to the spoilers, the chapter highlighted Chihiro's battle against Sojo and saw an imaginary conversation between the two take place.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi explored Sojo awakening the Kuregumo's (Cloud Gouger) actual powers to decimate the Kamunabi elite squad. Following his victory, he returned to his base to face Chihiro Rokuhira, who successfully rescued Char from Sojo's base.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 17 spoilers show Chihiro defeating Genichi Sojo

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 17 kicks off with Chihiro and Sojo starting their battle. It was mentioned in the previous chapter that both Enchanted Blade users have only 12 seconds to finish off their fight before their bodies give in due to the extreme usage of Genryoku.

Since there was a time limit, neither Chihiro nor Sojo could waste any time. They charge at each other and lock their Enchanted Blades in cinematic fashion. At that moment, Kagurabachi chapter 17 sees an imaginary conversation taking place between Sojo and Chihiro at the former's hideout.

The Mafia Boss gives Chihiro a plate of Hanami-Dango (a traditional Japanese dish) and tea. However, the protagonist refuses because he doesn't like sweet things. Sojo then accuses him of being unkind and says that all he has for him is "murderous intent."

He further says that the whole time, his mind was filled with thoughts surrounding Chihiro. Sojo then asks him about his father, Kunishige Rokuhira. While he gets confused at first, Chihiro quickly remembers that he did mention him being Kunishige's son when he met Sojo for the first time.

The Mafia boss then clarifies that although Chihiro's words helped him understand his own connection with the Enchanted Blade, the protagonist's conviction made him want to vomit. For Sojo, an Enchanted Blade solely existed as a tool for bringing destruction.

It was a completely antithetical interpretation to Chihiro's. However, as Kagurabachi chapter 17 spoilers reveal, Sojo was firmly fixated on his own convictions about the blade. He mentions that the message he received from its creator (Kunishige) was "murder."

Deep inside, he knew that his interpretation was incorrect. However, what harmonized him with the Kuregumo or Cloud Gouger blade was committing murder. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 17 returns to the battlefield, where Sojo swiftly moves past Chihiro to cut one of his arms.

The Mafia Boss realizes that while he has more physical strength, Chihiro has become faster than before. Kagurabachi chapter 17 then once again returns to the imaginary moment, where Chihiro tells Sojo that anyone can speak for Kunishige Rokuhira, and that's why their battle has a meaning.

Back to the battle, the Mafia Boss discovers that other than Nishiki, Chihiro has three other abilities, namely, projectile slashes, a defensive ability, and the ability to use lightning as a lightning rod.

Since Yui and Kou were useless because of the dark-haired protagonist's speed, Sojo decides to use lightning as a sucker punch. Kagurabachi chapter 17 then showcases the Mafia Boss taking a gamble by accelerating the consumption of his genryoku, which lowered the six-second remaining time down to down-seconds for him.

He wanted to take this gamble to cover himself in twice his maximum amount of Genryoku to decapitate Chihiro. However, he misses the swing as the protagonist evades it using Nishiki.

The chapter then shows Chihiro thinking about his father's words on the Enchanted Blades, such as how they are ultimately tools for destruction. Kunishige knew deep down that those blades he forged weren't the correct answer for the world.

Yet, he wanted his son to see the world with his own eyes rather than take his words for granted. Chihiro realizes that the Enchanted Blades cannot be allowed to remain in this world.

Since Sojo found a murderous aura emanating from Cloud Gouger, Chihiro wanted to cut him down with even heavier murderous intent. Kagurabachi chapter 17 spoilers then show him cutting off Sojo's arm.

Following that, Chihiro covered himself with three times his body's maximum Genryoku capacity to launch a massive Kuro with just one-second remaining. The chapter ended with him slashing down Sojo and breaking the Cloud Gouger at the same time.

