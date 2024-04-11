Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers: Chihiro finds a new ally, as Hiyuki vows to protect him

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers, released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, were expected to show Chihiro Rokuhira's interaction with Hiyuki, and the alleged leaked spoilers did not disappoint. The official translation will be released on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's #20 issue.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi witnessed Chihiro discovering the existence of a mysterious door, which acted as an emergency exit for the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse. Aside from that, the chapter saw Hiyuki arriving at the auction.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers show Chihiro and Hiyuki teaming up for one common goal

According to the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers, the chapter is titled Choice. It begins with a group of Kamunabi sorcerers discussing their plans to secure the Shinuchi blade.

Even though they are surprised by the unexpected inclusion of Enten in the auction, their job of winning the bid for Shinuchi doesn't change. A female sorcerer asks whether they should do something about the people who will be sold off at the auction.

One of her subordinates reveals it's impossible to protect everything in a wretched world. They have to choose what they wish to protect. Considering how powerful Shinuchi is, if the Kamunabi buys the sword at the auction, they can save a million lives.

Enten, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers reveal that the Kamunabi are willing to sacrifice a few for the greater good. Elsewhere, Hiyuki makes a grand entrance, which makes several guards wonder whether she's Chihiro's ally.

Chihiro Rokuhira, who is at the scene, recalls Shiba's words. Before entering the Rakuzaichi establishment, Shiba suggested teleporting directly to the underground with his sorcery. However, Chihiro felt they needed to combat the security anyway at some point.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers show Hiyuki and Chihiro unleashing fury against several guards. After confronting each other, the Enten user tells the Kamunabi sorcerer he wants to talk. Hiyuki sternly replies that she also has some questions for him.

Hiyuki, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Tafuku (Hiyuki's partner) arrives. He looks at Chihiro's Cloud Gouger and realizes the sword is indeed broken. He casts a barrier, which transports him, Chihiro, and Hiyuki into a sub-space. Hiyuki tells Chihiro that it's because of him the Kamunabi is in an annoying situation.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers reveal that since the Enten is in the hands of villains, Hiyuki has to keep Chihiro from dying. In other words, she has to put him under their protection. The Enten user recalls a conversation he had with Shiba.

He had anticipated that a situation like that would come when he could negotiate with the Kamunabi. After a small exchange of words, Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers show Hiyuki asking Chihiro Rokuhira why he gave Enten to the Sazanami family.

Rakuzaichi's storeroom, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro informs her that he wants to figure out the location of the Rakuzaichi storeroom and a method of infiltration. Since he has the answer, he tells the Flame Bone user that she'll require his information if she's moving to secure the Shinuchi. However, Hiyuki informs Chihiro that Kamunabi plans to buy the blade at the auction.

Undoubtedly, this confuses the protagonist. He urges her to think about the people who will be sold off at the auction. Chihiro cites the example of Yuu Inazuma, a boy who bravely arrived to save her sister. He vilifies Hiyuki for choosing to protect him over allowing the Rakuzaichi auction to conclude safely. Interestingly, Tafuku, who has been a silent observer for all this time, knows his partner's true intentions.

Hiyuki's wound, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers show a mini flashback in which Hiyuki is seen arguing with Tafuku. She cannot fathom how there can be any order of priority in people's lives. A flurry of thoughts swirls inside Hiyuki's mind as she oscillates between the right and the wrong.

The wound on her forehead opens up, and she finally breaks the silence. According to Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers, Hiyuki tells Tafuku that she's done with everything. Instead of making worthless choices, she plans to crush the Rakuzaichi auction, the Enchanted Blades, and Chihiro.

Tafuku addresses Chihiro and asks whether he plans to steal Shinuchi. He also warns him that after recovering Shinuchi and Enten, Hiyuki might come after him and asks if he's okay with it.

The sorcerer adds that if Chihiro gets the Enchanted Blades and lets himself get killed by Hiyuki, they won't have to deal with the higher-ups being angry at them. Chihiro realizes that he has gained unexpected allies, even though their words suggest otherwise.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 spoilers then show Tafuku undoing the barrier, which lets the guards finally notice them. As they charge at Chihiro, Hiyuki demonstrates her Flame Bone to dismantle the guards. The chapter ends with the Flame Bone user vowing to protect Chihiro.

