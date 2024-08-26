Kagurabachi chapter 47 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 47 is slated to be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 40th issue, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can access the chapter on September 1, 2024.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira appeared in handcuffs before the Kamunabi's judging panel and introduced himself. The Kamunabi higher-ups judged Chihiro's character and discussed whether they should trust the sorcerer. However, an unexpected attack by Hishaku at one of the Sanzos forced the organization to assign Chihiro and Hakuri a rescue mission.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 release date and time

According to the Shueisha-affiliated website, MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 47 will be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #40. Yet due to the differences in time zones, most fans can read the chapter earlier on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 47, according to their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, September 1 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, September 1 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, September 1 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, September 1 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 1 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, September 1 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, September 2 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, September 2 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 47?

The Shinuchi blade (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kagurabachi chapter 47 on multiple platforms affiliated with Shueisha, like the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media website.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these aforementioned platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to access all chapters. Likewise, fans wanting to read beyond the six chapters would need to get a subscription to the MANGA Plus platform.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 recap

Chapter 46, titled Unruly Punk begins with Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri, accompanied by Hiyuki and Tafuku, appearing at the Kamunabi's headquarters. The higher-ups at the judging panel begins to interrogate Chihiro to want more about his connection with Kunishige Rokuhira.

Prior to his visit to the headquarters, Shiba told Chihiro that Azami would assist him if anything were to go haywire. Shiba added that he wouldn't go with him because, during his tenure at the Kamunabi, he beat up some of them over Kunishige Rokuhira.

Meanwhile, one of the higher-ups reveals that the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade has been temporarily sealed. Yet they must move forward if they wish to fully seal it. That's why they want to know more about Chihiro's plan for retrieving the stolen blades.

Chihiro and a Kamunabi sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)

The Kamunabi wishes to see Hakuri's powers, considering he's the key to the plan. However, Hiyuki and Tafuku reveal that the young sorcerer passed out while trying to use the ability prior to his arrival since he awakened it not too long ago.

Meanwhile, the interrogation with Chihiro continues. The Enten user feels the Kamunabi should judge him based on his actions, not his identity. He adds that he defeated Sojo, destroyed Rakuzaichi, and retrieved the Shinuchi- everything that benefitted the Kamunabi.

Chihiro's demeanor impresses some of the members present as they find a resemblance between him and Kunishige. However, one of the higher-ups with sideburns feels the best course of action would be to eliminate him and hand over the Enten to one of their members.

The Hishaku's sorcerers (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, an attendee arrives with the news that one of the Sanzos, Kokugoku Onsen, has been breached by sorcerers with Enchanted-Blade-like Spirit Energy. The attendee adds that one of the members had an emblem resembling fire. It is also revealed that the Enchanted Blade bearer has escaped from the scenes.

Chihiro realizes it's the work of the Hishaku. He tells the Kamunabi higher-ups that he has no intention of handing over the retrieved Enchanted Blades. At the same time, he knows that it's practically impossible for a new member to learn how to use Enten from scratch.

Therefore, if the Kamunabi requires immediate personnel, he's their best bet. A veteran Kamunabi sorcerer agrees with Chihiro and assigns him and Hakuri the mission to find Uruha (the Enchanted Blade bearer) and offer him protection.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 47? (speculative)

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The latest chapter ensured the manga didn't deviate from its fast-paced narrative progress. Given how the chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 47 will likely show Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri Sazanami trying to locate the whereabouts of Uruha, who escaped from the demolished Sanzo.

With the Hishaku members tailing him, it will be interesting to see how the Enchanted Blade bearer manages to hide. As a result, Kagurabachi chapter 47 promises plenty of action and intriguing scenes.

