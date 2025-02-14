Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers: Chihiro Rokuhira's eyes unravel the truth about Hiruhiko's swordsmanship

Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers, which surfaced on the internet on Friday, February 14, 2025, were expected to showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's rematch against Hiruhiko, and the alleged leaks didn't disappoint fans. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 12th issue.

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko's unorthodox swordplay overwhelmed Yojiro Sengoku, who wondered whether the Hishaku sorcerer had any master. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira faced a few mobs while guarding Iori. Eventually, he confronted Hiruhiko, who ascended to floor 25, holding Yojiro Sengoku's severed head.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 68

Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers show Chihiro seeing through Hiruhiko's swordsmanship

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers, the chapter is titled Transformation.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers begin with Chihiro Rokuhira discovering that Hiruhiko was the one who instigated the mobs into attacking the room he and Iori were in. Hiruhuko then reveals how he gathered information from Yojiro's brain.

He speculates the wild guests could be heading upstairs soon. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers show Hiruhiko introducing himself to Samura's daughter. He identifies Iori as Samura's weakness and thanks her for being born.

After that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Hiruhiko. The Hishaku sorcerer flings Yojiro's severed head toward Chihiro and slices it to obstruct his vision. He then goes for a slash but Chihiro blocks it. As soon as Iori witnesses the horrifying scene, she begins to cry.

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Hiruhiko feels how problematic Chihiro has been for the Hishaku since they have to clean up Samura's mess. At the same time, he calls Samura a fool for being unconsciously drunk on his guilt and letting it dictate his actions. That's why, Hiruhiko wants to teach Samura the weight of his actions by taking his daughter.

At this moment, Chihiro Rokuhira recalls how Iori wanted to return to school. As such, he vows not to let Hiruhiko do as he pleases. He mentions that Iori no longer has anything to do with their conflict. Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers then show Chihiro cutting off the elevator wires, which makes them drop from the 25th floor.

Left behind, Iori begins to panic as soon as the hotel's other guests arrive on the floor. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers show Rou arriving at the scene. He walks out of the elevator and tells Iori to get in. Moments later, he returns inside, after massacring everyone.

Iori in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Iori then recalls how the Masumi members were occupied with a business on the roof. Rou says their job is done and now Iori can return to being a normal schoolgirl. However, Iori wonders how she can return. Even though she doesn't know about the seal's mechanics, Iori is worried about the Hishaku members, who have seen her face.

In fact, one of them even killed a teacher in her school. That's why, she wonders how she can go back to school. Rou then explains to Iori how everyone will eventually forget meeting her. Following that in Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers, Iori feels guilty about everything that has happened.

She thinks nothing would have happened if her seal didn't break. However, Rou assures her that she's not at fault. Rather, if someone needs to be punished that should be the Hishaku. On the other hand, Rou says it's their (Masumi's) fault that the seal broke in the first place.

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since the Masumi are a group of Shinobi, they never learned concepts such as emotion. When they placed the seal on Iori three years ago, they couldn't comprehend the connection between a parent and a child. That's why, the seal was incomplete.

However, after speaking to Chihiro and Iori, Rou and the other Masumi members have grasped an idea about how to seal the very roots of her consciousness. All that is left for sealing is the "Key." According to Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers, an enormous barrier envelops the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. These gigantic barriers usually have a lantern hanging the power source, and the hotel has it on its roof.

Rou intends to work a large-scale sealing onto Iori to ensure her memories will never return. Normally, it's not allowed to borrow a power source from a lantern. However, the hotel's general manager, Yojiro Sengoku, was kind enough to understand their circumstances and allowed them to borrow it for a while.

Hiruhiko's swordsmanship against Yojiro (Image via Shueisha)

Rou thinks the key should be with Yojiro. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers shift the focus to the Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko battle. Chihiro realizes Hiruhiko's swordplay is unconventional as every slash has Genryoku embedded into it. It barely feels as if the Hishaku sorcerer is using his sword.

At this moment, a hotel staff arrives at the scene with the key to the lantern. However, he is horrified to see Hiruhiko, whose swordsmanship has no form. The chapter momentarily delves into a flashback, showcasing how Hiruhiko sliced Yojiro in half with his unconventional swordplay.

The hotel's staff breaks down in tears, recalling how nobody could see through Hiruhiko's swordsmanship. Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers then show Hiruhiko performing his invisible swordplay. However, Chihiro Rokuhira's watchful eyes see through Hiruhiko's facade.

Chihiro Rokuhira finds out about Hiruhiko's unconventional technique (Image via Shueisha)

He realizes how Hiruhiko constantly switches the sword back and forth in the moment of heat, causing an opponent to completely lose sight of his sword. Just then in Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates Iai White Purity Style against Hiruhiko. He is wowed to see Chihiro counter even from a perilous situation and deliver a faster strike than him.

Hiruhiko is delirious to see a special type of bloodlust emanating from Chihiro. Suddenly, Chihiro Rokuhira is overcome by a sense of desperation - He wants to be faster. He wants to hone his Iai style more and stop Samura, who's on his way to kill the Enchanted Blade wielders.

That's why, he intends to kill Hiruhiko soon, deliver the key to the Masumi, and finalize Iori's return to a normal life. Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers end with Rou asking Iori whether she has made up her mind to go back to school.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers were a fascinating ride, showcasing Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko in action. It was revealed how Hiruhiko's improvised swordsmanship broke the realms of stereotypes.

With ingenuity, he crafted a special type of "Invisible Swordsmanship," which could bamboozle a swordsman with 150 years of experience. However, Chihiro's observant eyes could see through Hiruhiko's facade, allowing him to launch a counterattack.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 spoilers once again delved into Iori's consciousness and explored her tension. Even though she has chosen to return to her normal life, there's a hint of hesitancy shown at the end. At the same time, the chapter dropped a new lore about a Lantern acting as a power source for barriers.

