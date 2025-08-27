Kagurabachi shows us that everyone can be a hero 

Kagurabachi wears its superhero influences more than any other new-gen manga. The first sign is its gritty world. The setting of Kagurabachi has visual elements similar to Batman. If you look at how Gotham is depicted in Batman, you'll notice clear similarities to Japan’s portrayal in Kagurabachi.
The two locations are gritty. Besides their grittiness, both are plagued by crime. Gotham appears to be fighting an endless war, and in Kagurabachi, Japan is facing an uptick in crime that the Kamunabi doesn’t seem to be effectively managing. Batman’s role is to be a hero and fight crime, while Chihiro in Kagurabachi aims simply to do the right thing.
The way they approach evil is where Batman and Kagurabachi differ. Batman seeks to instill fear in the hearts of evildoers, while Chihiro wants everyone to rise up and save the world. He inspires everyone he meets to improve, and his actions encourage even the most guilty to consider change.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.
How Kagurabachi shows that everyone can be a hero
Kagurabachi is not the first manga to feature this kind of messaging. In fact, many Shonen manga before it had a similar approach. Naruto does this exceptionally well, and even its successor, Boruto, follows suit. However, no older manga tackles this theme as effectively as My Hero Academia. Deku and All Might’s actions inspire the weakest to stand up against evil.
The series picks up where My Hero Academia left off, but it even better explores the subtle message that everyone can be a hero. The main character, Chihiro Rokuhira, lives in a world dictated by power. Magic governs the world, and it often determines what is right and wrong. Chihiro’s journey begins with revenge, but his perspective shifts.
What sparks this change are the innocent casualties that might be affected in his journey. When he decides that people’s lives are more important than revenge or proving that his father was a saint, he inspires others.
Many characters in the series are inspired by Chihiro’s actions and strive to do the right thing. Members of the Kamunabi prioritize people over missions, and some of Hishaku’s subordinates leave their bloodthirsty lives behind.
The most overlooked heroes in the series are those who take control of their lives and save themselves first. Hakuri Sazanami is the most notable example in the series, as he overcomes his self-doubt and learns to love himself.
Final thoughts
Other characters who get inspired by Chihiro’s bravery and selflessness in the series include Mr. Inazuma and Char Kyonagi. Both are children who demonstrate bravery well beyond their age.
Mr. Inazuma tries to rescue his sister, who is being held by the Sazanami, without using any magic or fearing death. Char Kyonagi also shows bravery when she chooses to move past her trauma and open her heart to love.
