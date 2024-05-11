Kaiju No. 8 episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, May 18, 2024 JST at 11PM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. With Kafka and co set to go out on their first mission, fans are curious to see how Kafka contributes without using his Kaiju powers.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 6, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 release date and time

Mina and Kafka's relationship is made apparent to others heading into Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 is set to release at 11PM JST on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Virtually every major time zone will see the episode also air on Saturday, May 18, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 18, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 where to watch

Kafka is set to get his first taste of the Defense Force experience in Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of now.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 began with Kafka Hibino freaking out to Reno Ichikawa over the exam results, which they got in the mail shortly after. Kafka had a shocked look on his face as he opened his, prompting a shift in perspective to the entrance ceremony.

It was then revealed by Mina Ashiro that Kafka was enlisted as a cadet. As she spoke, he called out to her and promised to stand by her side without thinking, earning him a punishment and her smile.

The episode then shifted to their first day of training, where they all were shown to be heavily competitive with each other over their scores and stats. That night in the bath, they all discussed why they joined the Defense Force, with many citing Mina as an inspiration.

Kafka explained his relationship with Mina to everyone, earning him their ire and jealousy. As this happened, Kikoru and the girls also somewhat bonded with Mina herself.

That was followed by a training montage which took fans through the group’s next few days, showing Kafka to seemingly be improving and at least keeping pace with the others.

The montage ended on him being up late studying one night, prompting Hoshina to tell him sleep is a part of the job too. The pair discussed Kafka’s goals and how they necessitate him taking Hoshina’s spot, with the episode ending as a Kaiju alert rang out, signaling their first mission.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 what to expect (speculative)

With Kafka officially in the Defense Force, Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 should explain how he plans to be of use in real-life combat scenarios without the use of his Kaiju powers.

Fans can likewise expect him to mainly play a support role as he did during the second entrance exam, again given his low combat power outside of using his Kaiju form.

Episode 6 should also reintroduce the unnamed speaking and transforming Kaiju fans saw in the previous installment, who is likely behind this latest Kaiju emergence and attack.

Likewise, Kafka and this Kaiju will likely become aware of each other’s existence, setting up future plotlines and conflict between them.

