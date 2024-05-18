Kaiju No. 8 episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, May 25, 2024 JST at 11PM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. Following the reappearance of the humanoid talking Kaiju, Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi are seemingly in major trouble heading into the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 release date and time

Reno Ichikawa is in trouble again heading into episode 7 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 is set to release at 11PM JST on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, May 25, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally.. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 25, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, May 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 where to watch

It's all but certain that Kafka will transform into the titular monster in episode 7 (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 6 began with a focus on Mina briefing her officers on the upcoming neutralization operation. This transitioned into a focus on the recruits heading to the battlefield, which led to them being heavily put over by the various Third Division officers. The mission was then explained, with Mina handling the larger Honju while the recruits handled the smaller Yoju. The mission began shortly thereafter, with Kafka Hibino initially unable to contribute.

However, he eventually realized he can use his monster cleanup work experience to his benefit here, analyzing the Yoju corpses. He discovered the best way to attack the Yoju’s core, as well as the fact that they have reproductive organs which could spawn more Yoju after death. Hoshina commended Kafka for this, who then went to study additional corpses in case he was missing anything else. At the same time, Mina began attacking the Honju in spectacular fashion.

Hoshina then met up with Kafka, explaining that this is Mina’s power which he’ll need to match to stand beside her. As Hoshina explained he does that in a different way, a Yoju appeared behind him, which he instantly sliced up with ease. He revealed he comes from a long line of ancient Kaiju slayers, hence his sword skills. The episode ended with a focus on Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi, who ran into the talking humanoid Kaiju from prior episodes.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 what to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 is titled Kaiju no. 9 and its preview trailer was released on May 24, 2024. As seen in the previous episode, the Kaiju that can talk has reappeared on the battlefield where Kafka and his teammates were taking care of some other Kaiju.

According to the preview trailer, the next episode could see Ichikawa and Furuhashi fighting the talking Kaiju. Moreover, the next episode would also reveal the name of the talking Kaiju, as indicated by the title of the episode. With the talking Kaiju again on the loose, will Kafta again risk transforming into his Kaiju form or could he refrain from doing it again?

