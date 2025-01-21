Kakashi's promised role in Boruto may be bigger than fans think

Given Boruto's expansive roster of characters, there is one who is yet to make an appearance in the second. Even in the first part, the former Hokage made quite limited appearances before going dark for good. As per the rumors that circulate, the creators of Boruto have reassured fans that they haven't forgotten about the silver-haired shinobi.

He was a fan favorite in the Naruto series, playing a major role in Naruto Uzumaki's development as a shinobi. Kakashi was also part of the squad that faced off and defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki, thereby establishing him as a powerful fighter and potentially a legend. But so far, he hasn't been seen in the sequel to Naruto, and his extended absence could be for good reason.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Boruto: Kakashi's absence might be hinting at a greater future role

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

As mentioned, Kakashi Hatake being largely absent from Boruto may be hinting at something greater for him. The illustrator of the sequel series, Ikemoto, has mentioned the 6th Hokage previously. From his words, he was quite aware that some Naruto characters haven't yet played as important of a role as fans would have liked. But he did make it clear that there was something big in store for Kakashi.

Now exactly what this may be is yet unknown. With all eyes on the ongoing battle between the Leaf, Sand Shinobi, and the Shinju, discussions about Kakashi are quieter but still happening. Some have begun to weave theories as to where he might presently be and what he may be doing. In truth, very little to nothing has been revealed about him so far.

Some theorize that Kakashi is away, most likely at Mount Myoboku. Given that he doesn't have his Sharingan anymore, his options do limit themselves. This is not to say that Kakashi is now weaker—his years of experience, coupled with the techniques he already possesses and his Chakra control, yet make him formidable. But if he is attempting to master Sage Mode finally, he can get stronger still.

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Elsewhere, a major speculation is that Shibai Otsutsuki has chosen him as his vessel. Hence, when everyone's memories were erased, Kakashi was also done away with. This would explain why he hasn't been shown and no one mentions him yet. Similar to everyone thinking Boruto murdered Naruto, everyone also likely doesn't remember Kakashi, with Shibai preparing his body for his coming.

It would also make sense since three of the four who fought Kaguya now have families and people to remember them by. But Kakashi did not marry, nor did he have children of his own. Hence, there is no one to really remember, apart from those he guided and/or those who revere him as the 6th Hokage of the Leaf before Naruto Uzumaki.

All in all, it is uncertain where Kakashi is in Boruto. His absence is a little unsettling but presently out of the spotlight as other events are taking priority. With the creators of Boruto choosing to remain tight-lipped, it might be a hint that Kakashi is in for a major role in the series. After all, there is no cause to doubt this since it has been promised.

In Conclusion

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

To reiterate, Kakashi Hatake's absence in Boruto unsurprisingly sparked curiosity and speculation among fans, with many theorizing that his return could be monumental. A beloved Naruto character, his role in the series and his importance as the 6th Hokage warrant that any reappearance would be considerably impactful and affect the overall narrative.

Whether Kakashi has isolated himself to train to master Sage Mode or might be a potential vessel for Shibai Otsutsuki, his prospective return may be profound. The creators’ assurances further establish this and build anticipation. Such deliberate silence surrounding Kakashi is likely teasing an intricately crafted narrative payoff that aligns with his legacy.

With the story slowly unfolding, his return could be vital in the battle against the Otsutsuki or may even reveal a deeper connection to the ongoing mysteries. For now, waiting is the only option, and knowing Kishimoto, Kakashi's return has immense potential to exceed expectations.

