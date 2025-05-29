Kashin Koji may be wrong about Boruto vs Jura (and it makes perfect sense)

Two Blue Vortex might have already surpassed its predecessor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the way it is heading, it might soon stand on the same strata as the precursor of the Narutoverse, Naruto. The story has higher stakes as the fate of the ninja world is not just in the balance, but that of the entire world.

The main threat in Two Blue Vortex is the Shinju, the offshoot of the Ten Tails. What makes the Shinju so scary is their Tabula Rasa mind state. They might be sentient, but at their core, they chase their base desires. This makes them very volatile opponents, as seen in previous chapters in characters like Matsuri.

While many view the other Shinju as dangerous, none possesses the danger of their leader, Jura. Jura has the power above that of Kage’s, and from all indications, his ability might even be on par with the Otsutsuki. Unlike other Shinju from Shinobi, Jura came directly from the Ten Tails, and this means he is less susceptible to reason. According to Kashin Koji, Boruto is the only one who can stop Kashin Koji; however, Kashin Koji doesn’t want the young Uzumaki to interact with the Shinju as it will lead to his death.

This prediction from Kashin Koji might be wrong. The fight between Boruto Uzumaki and Jura might end in the rogue ninja’s death, but Kashin Koji’s ability fails to account for the fact that Boruto is no longer an Otsutsuki. Due to Momoshiki bringing back the young Uzumaki from the brink of death, he is now an Otsutsuki. It also fails to account for Momoshiki's existing in the young Uzumaki.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Kashin Koji’s Ten Directions might be wrong in Boruto

He fails to account for the young Uzumaki being an Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it looked like all hope was lost for the young Uzumaki. He was a rogue ninja of the village he loved so much, and his parents were nowhere to be found.

Many fans didn’t have high expectations for the young Uzumaki; however, in Two Blue Vortex, he surpassed every expectation. The young Uzumaki was more powerful than Code and gained very powerful jutsu.

This power the young Uzumaki attained was due to Kashin Koji’s Ten Directions. The ability works by allowing Kashin Koji to see multiple futures at once, and he used that ability to teach the young Uzumaki the Flying Thunder God and the Uzuhiko Rasengan. This ability also gave the young Uzumaki insight into the actions of Code and the emergence of the Shinju.

Momoshiki existing inside Boruto is also not accounted for (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the ability exists as a trump card within the series, it has had some minor misses in its predictions. The first time it got its prediction was on the emergence of the Shinju; it did not predict their emergence, and the young Uzumaki nearly lost his life. Momoshiki existing inside Boruto has not been mentioned by Kashin Koji, which means that he can’t see Momoshiki in any future, or he is hiding it.

This is not surprising as the Otsutsuki’s abilities haven’t been foolproof throughout the Narutoverse. Momoshiki could predict the future, but could never predict his future or even predict the future of others accurately. The fates of Boruto and Momoshiki might be intertwined, and that unknown factor could render Kashin Koji’s predictions useless.

Final thoughts

Kashin Koji’s abilities stem from the cells of Shibai Otsutsuki, same with Eida. Shibai Otsutsuki’s cells gave both Eida and Kashin Koji the ability to manipulate reality, but there have been instances where their abilities do not work. One of those instances is in Eida’s Omnipotence not working on Sumire and Sarada, the ability should work on those who are not Otsutsuki, but it doesn’t work fully.

