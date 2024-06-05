Konosuba season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 10 is set to release on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 JST at 11 p.m. Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. Witht he reason behind Darkness' departure revealed, fans can expect Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua to focus on dealing with Lord Alderp and fixing the issue.

Unfortunately, theres' no verifiable spoiler information for Konosuba season 3 episode 10 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season. While fans can look to the manga adaptation for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the source material.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode. Read on for all available release information for Konosuba season 3 episode 10 and speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Trending

Konosuba season 3 episode 10 release date and time

Kazuma is likely to speak with Lord Alderp on Darkness' behalf in Konosuba season 3 episode 10 (Image via Drive)

Konosuba season 3 episode 10 is set to release at 11:30PM JST on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

For a vast majority of international fans, it translates to a Wednesday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available early Wednesday morning. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Season 3 episode 10 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12AM, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Konosuba season 3 episode 10 where to watch

Aqua and Megumin are likely to look for dirt on Lord Alderp in Konosuba season 3 episode 10 (Image via Deen)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Konosuba episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 began with Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua demanding to see Darkness by shouting for her outside her manor.

They were eventually chased off by the manor’s guards, heading back home after. Kazuma and Megumin then went to recruit a new tank, but Megumin messed it up for the pair. Kazuma was then asked by their friend Dust to help him with something concerning his friend Rin.

He was under the impression that with how Rin had been acting lately, she was being pressured by someone into marrying her. As he and Kazuma spied on her, this seemed to be true, with the pair infiltrating her inn room with the man and enacting a plan of “revenge.”

However, it backfired, as it was revealed that the noble wanted Dust all along rather than Rin. As Rin and Kazuma left, she informed him that Darkness was marrying Lord Alderp to settle a debt.

Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua decided to try getting Darkness back one last time, with Aqua giving Kazuma several buff spells to use to sneak into Darkness’ manor. Kazuma successfully entered and found Darkness, having a discussion which quickly went south.

Kazuma then met Darkness’ father while he was trying to escape, who asked him to take care of Darkness. The episode ended with Kazuma escaping and returning home, but sadly without Darkness.

Konosuba season 3 episode 10 what to expect (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

With the reason behind Darkness’ departure having been revealed, Konosuba season 3 episode 10 should open with Kazuma and co coming up with a plan to save her. They will likely settle on speaking to Lord Alderp directly, visiting him at his mansion and pleading to strike a bargain with him.

Episode 10 should also begin touching on whatever nefarious means Lord Alderp has used to get his way with Darkness, as teased a few episodes prior. While the full picture likely won’t be revealed in the coming installment, fans can expect it to at least be introduced by the installment’s end.

Related links