Kubo's 10 best foreshadows in Bleach, ranked

Tite Kubo's Bleach is known for its complex plotlines, characters, and jaw-dropping plot twists. One of the central strengths of the series is Kubo's foreshadowing skill. He could hint either through symbolic images, cryptic dialogues, or completely insignificant details that make sense later.

Kubo foreshadowing these cryptic messages in the initial stages of the story, not only deepens the story but rewards sharp-eyed fans enough to catch them the first time around.

From early hints as to what's going on with Ichigo's true lineage to carefully placed visual cues about character abilities, Kubo's foreshadowing helps raise Bleach to a higher level of storytelling. Some of these foreshadows in Bleach are from impressive to absolutely mind-blowing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Unohana's Bankai, Zangetsu's Warning, and 8 other best foreshadows in Bleach by Tite Kubo

1) ⁠Ichigo’s bed cross pattern foreshadows his Quincy heritage

Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Within Bleach, there is a cross pattern on Ichigo's bed, which subtly conceals his heritage as a Quincy way before its explicit revelations. This cross, closely associated with the Quincy, foreshadows Ichigo's lineage.

It sounds like a very inconspicuous detail, but it squares up quite visibly with the emblematic use of crosses by Quincy in all their abilities and attires. This pattern Kubo seems to include as a visual clue, something that silently integrates Ichigo's complex heritage into the background of the narrative.

2) ⁠Unohana’s Bankai foreshadowed years before its reveal

Retsu Unohana as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unohana's Bankai was foreshadowed subtly years before its actual reveal through a Bleach coloring book. Within that coloring book, the readers found a detailed picture of Unohana and her Bankai.

This early depiction included elements that would correspond with the peculiarities of her eventual Bankai, such as its healing and fighting capabilities. These bits of foresight, many of which were far away from the proper reveal, are actually indicative of careful planning on Kubo's part and flesh out Unohana as a character.

3) Zangetsu's statement foreshadows Ichigo's true Bankai

Zangetsu as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zangetsu, the inner spirit of Ichigo and his mentor, foresees one of the biggest moments of the series, his line about the blade that will defeat him, which says that the only sword to defeat Zangetsu is actually the real Bankai of Ichigo.

This statement only takes its real meaning after Ichigo's true Bankai is revealed, for that would be the power capable of defeating the pseudo-persona of Zangetsu. This foreshadowing, very early on in the series, adds depth of character to Ichigo's journey and dramatic effect to his true Bankai reveal.

4) Yamamoto's poem foreshadows his death

Shigekuni Yamamoto as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach Chapter 387, Yamamoto states a poem stressing dying while standing, which conveys strength and determination. This scene foreshadows his eventual death in Chapter 511. Regardless of being mortally wounded by Yhwach, Yamamoto remains upright, living to the very last of the message from his poem.

His pride, never to yield, even in defeat, parallels the message in the poem: dignity in death. This subtle foreshadowing of how well Kubo can weave thematic elements into the narrative to make a poignant connection between Yamamoto's last moments and his poetic declaration earlier in the film.

5) Chapter 352's cover hints at Ichigo's final form

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The cover page of Bleach Chapter 352 gives a foreshadowing of Ichigo's last form and his actual Bankai, striking and partially transforming with his hollow mask cracked and merging into his face. Visually, it foreshadows that his Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy powers will be integrated totally into Ichigo.

The mask with the crack foreshadows the struggle of the identities against each other, while the joining of the design itself hints at his actual Bankai, where all powers finally come into line. The cover preps the readers a little for the final form Ichigo will eventually unlock later in the series, especially during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

6) Shinji writing his name foreshadows his Bankai abilities

Shinji Hirako as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first time Shinji Hirako introduces himself to Ichigo and his classmates, he writes his name in reverse on the blackboard. Such a quirky action turns out to be a hint at his Bankai abilities, which are built around reversing the orientation of friends and foes.

His Bankai, Sakasama Yokoshima Happo Fusagari, hypnotizes the spirits of those within its range, causing allies to turn against each other. It essentially turns friends into foes and foes into friends, creating entire groups, even small ones of two people, and causes them to attack one another.

7) Hollow mask saving Ichigo hints at future arcs

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Ichigo's Hollow mask spontaneously saves him from the attack of Kenpachi during their fight, it foreshadows the Hollow's growing influence within him. This scene sets up deeper connections between Ichigo and his Hollow powers, which in turn are major themes developed within the following arcs.

This gives more power to the idea that the Hollow is more than a suppressed part of Ichigo and is, in many cases, a force that will manifest. In effect, this set of foreshadowing created a core basis for the Vizard Arc in portraying Ichigo confronting and controlling his inner Hollow, as well as in later fights where his Hollow powers are life-saving.

8) Shunsui’s remark foreshadows his game-based Shikai/Bankai

Shunsui Kyoraku as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shunsui Kyoraku's quote of saying fighting is just "fun and games," foreshadows his Shikai and Bankai. His Shikai, Katen Kyokotsu, has battles becoming deadly games wherein rules shall decide who shall live or die, while his Bankai, Katen Kyokotsu: Karamatsu Shinju, takes it a step further with the fight becoming a tragic series of scenarios akin to stages in a game.

It is in this line of casual regard that Shunsui gives a reply, playing on the casual as dangerous in an undertone, suggesting his approach to combat, both strategic and unconventional, ultimately links with the game-based abilities as an extension of his personality and philosophy.

9) ⁠Ichigo’s encounter with Zangetsu foreshadows Yhwach’s true identity

Yhwach as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first time Ichigo meets Zangetsu, he hints at who he really is, revealing himself much later as Yhwach. During their first meeting, he tried to tell Ichigo who he was really, but his name was obscured, preventing the truth from being told to Ichigo.

The issue foreshadows the eventual reveal that Zangetsu is not a manifestation of Ichigo's Shinigami powers but indeed Yhwach, Quincy King.

10) Uryu in Ichigo’s shadow foreshadows his Antithesis ability

Uryu Ishida as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach, Uryu often appears in Ichigo's shadow. The image makes him out to be Ichigo's antithesis. According to this foreshadowing, the Antithesis ability is the opposite and negation of Ichigo's powers. As much as Uryu used to stay in Ichigo's shadow, this relationship is subtle in foreshadowing their deeper connection.

It mirrors the point that Quincies exist in the shadows of Shinigami. This image thus prefigures Uryu's particular power in negating and reversing the effects of Ichigo's abilities, reinforcing the element of opposing forces.

Final thoughts

Tite Kubo's Bleach is known for its complicated plot and foreshadowing that enriches the story and makes the reader appreciate it. Hence, these small cues and details that Kubo introduces with visual cues or cryptic dialogues deepen the meaning and sense of anticipation throughout the series.

Foreshadowing elements, like Ichigo's bed cross pattern and the eventual revelation of Unohana's Bankai, prove that Kubo combines plots with mastery.

