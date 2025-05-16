Latest Chopper news has fans debating over "the mascot of One Piece"

The One Piece official social media platforms recently confirmed that they are going to do a small series of videos showing Tony Tony Chopper's daily life, much to the fun of the fandom. However, this also resulted in a discussion within the community regarding who is "the mascot" of the franchise, especially in terms of popularity and worldwide reach.

While Luffy will always be the main character of One Piece, Chopper has also become very popular. He’s one of the most merchandised characters after Luffy, mainly because of his cute appearance, which appeals especially to kids, the main audience for shonen series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

Recent Chopper news confirm that he is the face of the One Piece franchise

The character of Chopper is going to get a small series on social media that is going to depict him going through his day-to-day errands in the real world, which has led to some discussions regarding who is the "mascot of the franchise". This is a title that has belonged to this character for a long time but this news opened a debate regarding who is the most iconic face of the series.

Naturally, Monkey D. Luffy stands out because he is the protagonist of author Eiichiro Oda's manga and is the one who always appears in most promotional material. However, when taking him out of the equation, there is a strong argument to be made that Chopper far surpasses the likes of Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Sanji when it comes to worldwide reach.

This is not only proven because of the fact that Oda constantly draws the character in a lot of promotional illustrations but also how much he appeals to younger audiences. There is a lot of merchandising of Chopper, which makes sense when considering how he looks and how he is perceived.

More reactions online

There is no denying as well that Chopper's design makes him a lot easier to market than the aforementioned cases of Zoro, Sanji, or Nami, who are the closest ones in this discussion. That isn't to say there is anything wrong with them but rather how the doctor's aesthetics and adorable features make him quite endearing to people who perhaps never saw or read One Piece.

Therefore, it makes sense that the likes of Toei Animation and Shueisha have focused on marketing this character because it has a lot of worldwide appeal to an audience that is still unfamiliar with this franchise. Thus, it makes a lot of sense that he is regarded as the face of the series.

"oda loves to include chopper in different illustrations, his design makes him marketable and there’s tons of merch, has an spin-off that toei animated + oda did a cover spread, has references in other series and 'can we much higher' is known by ppl who don’t even watch anime," someone said.

"yk i cant tell you u r wrong because before knowing one piece all i knew was chopper," another person said.

"before getting into op i used to see different clips of him and i my English teacher had a sticker of him on her laptop," someone else said.

It makes a lot of sense, all things considered, that Chopper is the most well-known character of One Piece after Luffy.

