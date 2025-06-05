Latest One Piece chapter may have just revealed the final villain for the Straw Hats

One Piece chapter 1150 recently came out and confirmed that Imu, the leader of the World Government, took over Gunko's body and has been going on a rampage across the land of Elbaph. Moreover, when considering how she has managed to turn the Giants into demons, there is a strong possibility that this is author Eiichiro Oda's way to fully cement her as the final villain of the series.

Imu not only has an important position in the One Piece universe as the leader in the shadows of the World Government, but also her connection to Joy Boy and the events of the Void Century. Furthermore, Oda has now confirmed that she has unique magical abilities that make her even more impressive in the series, which is something that no other villain in the series has.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining why One Piece chapter 1150 has possibly set up Imu as the final villain of the series

Imu took over Gunko's body (Image via Toei Animation and Shueisha)

Fans of the series have been eager to see Imu in combat for some time, but likely, they didn't expect her to do so at Elbaph and even less so while possessing Gunko. The image of the Holy Knight with devil wings and transforming some of the Giants into demons is a powerful concept that has led a lot of people to believe that she is going to be the final villain of the series, which makes sense.

Imu seems to have powers that go beyond a traditional Devil Fruit and is connected to another source, which some fans have theorized to be magic. If that is the case, she is naturally stronger than most characters in the series since she managed to transform the Giants against their will with the Domi Reversi technique, thus converting enemies into allies without any problem whatsoever.

Furthermore, Imu seems to have a strong connection with Joy Boy and was present during the events of the Void Century, which have shaped the current conflict. Therefore, it seems that she is a natural enemy and opposition to Luffy, with the two of them representing oppression and freedom, respectively.

The counterargument to this

Blackbeard could be a potential final villain in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Most One Piece fans have also theorized for a while that Blackbeard is going to eventually overthrow Imu as the main villain of the series, which makes sense because of the way he mirrors Luffy.

He is someone who also wants to become King of the Pirates but doesn't care about his crew and is willing to do whatever it takes to get results, which could lead to him going beyond the limits of the World Government.

It is difficult to predict what Oda is going to do in the story, but it seems likely that the role of the final villain is between Blackbeard and Imu, given their roles in the manga and how there isn't anyone else who can fit in that position. They have too much narrative weight as villains to be overshadowed by any other character in that regard.

Final thoughts

Everything seems set for Imu to be the final villain in One Piece because of her position, the role she played in the Void Century against Joy Boy, and also the fact that she has the ability to put her on a completely different level. However, this is merely a theory.

