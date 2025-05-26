Lazarus episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 9 is slated to release on June 2, 2025, at 11.45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans in Japan can watch the latest episode broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, viewers in other countries can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The previous episode focused on Christine’s past. Fans were thrilled to see that the Lazarus squad members were willing to risk their lives to rescue one of their own. Each member played a crucial role in helping Christine escape from a Russian organization that captured her.
The show revealed that she was a former operative for this organization and chose to leave after miraculously coming back from the dead. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 9 as its release approaches.
Lazarus episode 9 release date and time
As mentioned, Lazarus episode 9 is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2025, at 11.45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Despite the variations in time zones, many regions around the world will have access to the episode on that date. The exact release times for episode 9, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 9?
Fans in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 9 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These networks will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will begin airing the episode later in May, at 10 pm JST. International viewers can also stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 8
The episode began with a shot of Christine tied up in a room. It was evident that the people she encountered at the end of the previous episode had captured her. It turns out, she was a former operative for a Russian operative. Team Lazarus decided to conduct a rescue operation, as three days of inactivity on the communication device would automatically lead to her death.
The team managed to infiltrate the oil rig that served as their base. Axel found Christine and was in the process of evacuating her. However, she was cornered by Inga, who happened to be Christine’s former lover. She didn’t have the heart to kill her because of her past. However, Inga was shot by one of her own. The team successfully rescued Christine moments before the oil rig was completely destroyed.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 9?
The upcoming episode will likely focus on another mission involving the search for Dr. Skinner. So far, all the leads have been unproductive. However, there are only 12 days left, and the team needs to make quick progress before time runs out. We still don’t know much about Leland and Doug’s backgrounds in the story. There’s a possibility that Lazarus episode 9 will delve into one of their backstories.
