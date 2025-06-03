Lazarus episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 10 is slated to release on June 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans living in Japan can watch the episode broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version on Adult Swim and Toonami.

The latest episode introduced a new character HQ and revealed the NSA’s true intentions. They wanted the Lazarus squad to be disbanded, but with only 10 days remaining, they would be humanity’s last hope. Leland was made to look like the mole, but all of this was orchestrated by the group leader.

Furthermore, the new character in question seems to have set his sights on Axel Gilberto, who is now being hunted by a skilled assassin.

Lazarus episode 10 release date and time

Axel and Christine as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on June 9, 2025 at 11:45 pm JST. Even though there are differences in time zones, most regions across the globe will be able to access the episode on June 9. The exact release schedule for Lazarus episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones, is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday June 9, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday June 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday June 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday June 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday June 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday June 9, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday June 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday June 10, 2025

Where to watch Lazarus episode 10?

Fans living in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 10 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These television networks will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time.

However, Animax will air the episode much later in the month of May, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can also stream the latest episodes on Adult Swim and Toonami.

A brief summary of Lazarus episode 9

The episode began with the introduction of a new character HQ. The show was quite cryptic about his role during the opening minutes. However, as the episode progressed, viewers realized that he played an important role in the government. It was later revealed that he was capable of killing people since he was associated with an assassin.

A short while after, he was seen in the Pentagon, since the ministry was taking a call to disband and dispose of the Lazarus squad. They asked Leland to testify against his own team members. The episode portrayed him as a mole, but he double-crossed the ministry.

Furthermore, it was depicted that his father was quite close to Abel. Shortly after, the episode featured a group of people who wanted to kill Axel. Following this, an assassin named Soryu was introduced who was able to take out an entire military unit without any firearms. He will attempt to hunt down Axel Gilberto as per the assassin’s contract.

What to expect in Lazarus episode 10?

The upcoming episode will focus on the assassin who is tasked with killing Axel. This fight sequence will be quite interesting to watch since both of them are trained killers. Moreover, the Lazarus squad needs to find a new lead who will take them to Dr. Skinner, since he will be the first one to die.

